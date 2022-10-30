Cumilla schoolgirl killed in road crash, locals block highway

CUMILLA, Oct 29: A student of class IX was killed on Saturday after being hit by a truck in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Akter, 15, daughter of Saiful Islam of Gomata area.

The accident occurred around 12 pm when the girl was crossing the road, said Premdhan Mojumdar, in-charge of Eliatganj police outpost.

Locals blocked the highway after the accident, dirupting traffic movment for an hour and then a long tailback was created on the both sides of the road, he said.

Later police dispersed the local people from the area and the truck has been seized, he said. -UNB







