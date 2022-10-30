Father-son duo killed in Kushtia hit-and-run accident

KUSHTIA, Oct 29: A man and his father returning home on a bike were killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Shahjahan Ali, 65, and his son Shamim Ahammed, 28, residents of Mathpur village in Kushtia Sadar upazila. Around 9.30pm locals spotted their bodies lying on the roadside near Bittipara Lalon Filling Station and informed police, said Debabrata Roy, officer-in-charge of Kushtia highway police station.

"Family members told us that the father-son duo was returning home on the two-wheeler from Kushtia city. We suspect their bike was hit by a speeding vehicle," said the OC. -UNB









