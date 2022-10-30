3 held for extorting money from orphanages in Magura

MAGURA, Oct 29: Police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly extorting money from private orphanages in Binodpur union of Magura.

The arrestees are Md Shahidul Islam Sagor, 44, Momtaz Nahar, 34, and Md Selim, 24, said Asit Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station.

The accused made a list of private orphanages enlisted for the government's grant from Mohammadpur social welfare office, saying they needed it for a report.

Subsequently, they tried to extort money from the orphanage heads by threatening them, said the OC.

Four people of the team were held for questioning and the three arrested accused confessed to extorting money, said OC Asit.

A case has been filed in this regard and they will be produced before a court on Saturday, he said. -UNB








