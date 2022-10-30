Video
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:51 AM
Man kills son, ends life in Bagerhat

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

BAGERHAT, Oct 29: A man allegedly strangled his three-year-old son to death before ending his life in Mollhat upazila of Bagerhat district on Friday night.
The deceased man and his son were identified as Md Haidar Molla, 28, and Jishan Mollah, respectively.
Police recovered the bodies around 8.30pm from Haidar's house in Baragaola village of the upazila. "We also found a suicide note near the bodies," said Somen Das, OC of Mollahat police station.
In the purported note, Haidar wrote, "I have strangled Jishan to death and commited suicide after that. No one is responsible for my death. Burry us both at the same place."
According to locals, Haider and his wife Jobaira Khatun separated some eight months ago over marital feud.
Since then Jishan had been living with his paternal grandmother at their village home while his father used to work with a private company in Dhaka.
On Thursday, Haidar returned from Dhaka and on Friday night, family members found the two bodies in his room.
OC Somen said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and two cases of murder and unnatural death, respectively, have been filed.      -UNB


