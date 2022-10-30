HSC candidate missing for 5 days

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 29: A candidate of HSC for next month has been missing for the last five days.

Anubhav Mallik, student of Hajera Taju College of the port city went out from his Shatibagh residence on October 25 for his coaching centre in Chawkbazar.

But since then he did not return to his residence. His father Tapan Kumar Mallik registered a GD with Bakalia Police Station. Anubhav Mallik is the nephew of journalist Swapan Kumar Mallik, former president of Chattogram Sanbadik Cooperative Housing Society Limited.









