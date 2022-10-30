IIUC celebrates Silver Jubilee



Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IIUC Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP, delivers the speech on the Silver Jubilee. photo: observer

25th anniversary celebration of IIUC was attended by 39 international personalities such as President of the General Assembly of IIUC and General Secretary of the Islamic Council for Dawah and Relief of Egypt Prof Dr Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al-Muslih, Deputy Speaker of Algeria Youssef Azichha, Minister of Education of Maldives Dr Abdullah Rashed Ahmed, Deputy Education Minister of Somalia Engineer Abdi Fatah Issac Mohammad, Kuwait International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) Director General Engineer Badr Saud Al Sumait, Religious Affairs Noor Al Din Muhammad Abdul Waris of Egypt, International Islamic Affairs Professor Dr Akram Nadwi, Saudi Arabia's former Minister of State for Islamic Affairs Dr Ahmed Abdullah Suror Al Sabban, Director of Education Department of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, former minister of Egypt Prof Dr Sami Muhammad As Sharif, former Professor of Ummul Qura University, Saudi Arabia Prof Dr Ahmed Al Bannani, Chairman of Edures Academy, Turkey Prof Dr Yaqub Sivilek, former Foreign Minister of Nepal Rezwan Ansari.

At the beginning of the programme, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IIUC Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP, welcomed everyone and said, "25th anniversary celebration is one of the best events in the history of IIUC. About 50 secretaries, ministers, deputy ministers, speakers, public and private high-ranking officials from various countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, Egypt, India, United Kingdom, America, France have joined the event. We are overwhelmed by their love for IIUC."

Hafeez Nazmus Saqib, Hafeez Zakaria, Hafeez Saleh Ahmad Takrim were given special recognition crests and cash prizes by the university.

IIUC Vice Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees Prof Dr Kazi Deen Muhammad, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masrurul Mawla, Treasurer Prof Dr Humayun Kabir, Controller of Exams Prof Dr Gias Uddin Hafiz and all the members of the Board of Trustees, officials, alumni, teachers and totall1500 guests attended the event.











