Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IIUC celebrates Silver Jubilee

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IIUC Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP, delivers the speech on the Silver Jubilee. photo: observer

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IIUC Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP, delivers the speech on the Silver Jubilee. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 29: International Islamic University of Chittagong (IIUC) celebrated its Silver Jubilee on Saturday at the IIUC Central Auditorium in Kumira.
25th anniversary celebration of IIUC was attended by 39 international personalities such as President of the General Assembly of IIUC and General Secretary of the Islamic Council for Dawah and Relief of Egypt Prof Dr Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al-Muslih, Deputy Speaker of Algeria Youssef Azichha, Minister of Education of Maldives Dr Abdullah Rashed Ahmed, Deputy Education Minister of Somalia Engineer Abdi Fatah Issac Mohammad, Kuwait International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) Director General Engineer Badr Saud Al Sumait, Religious Affairs Noor Al Din Muhammad Abdul Waris of Egypt, International Islamic Affairs Professor Dr Akram Nadwi, Saudi Arabia's former Minister of State for Islamic Affairs Dr Ahmed Abdullah Suror Al Sabban, Director of Education Department of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, former minister of Egypt Prof Dr Sami Muhammad As Sharif, former Professor of Ummul Qura University, Saudi Arabia Prof Dr Ahmed Al Bannani, Chairman of Edures Academy, Turkey Prof Dr Yaqub Sivilek, former Foreign Minister of Nepal Rezwan Ansari.
At the beginning of the programme, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IIUC Prof Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP, welcomed everyone and said, "25th anniversary celebration is one of the best events in the history of IIUC. About 50 secretaries, ministers, deputy ministers, speakers, public and private high-ranking officials from various countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, Egypt, India, United Kingdom, America, France have joined the event. We are overwhelmed by their love for IIUC."
Hafeez Nazmus Saqib, Hafeez Zakaria, Hafeez Saleh Ahmad Takrim were given special recognition crests and cash prizes by the university.
IIUC Vice Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees Prof Dr Kazi Deen Muhammad, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masrurul Mawla, Treasurer Prof Dr Humayun Kabir, Controller of Exams Prof Dr Gias Uddin Hafiz and all the members of the Board of Trustees, officials, alumni, teachers and totall1500 guests attended the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 held for torturing woman in Natore
Cumilla schoolgirl killed in road crash, locals block highway
Father-son duo killed in Kushtia hit-and-run accident
3 held for extorting money from orphanages in Magura
Man kills son, ends life in Bagerhat
HSC candidate missing for 5 days
IIUC celebrates Silver Jubilee
UN Police Day to be celebrated today


Latest News
Baghdad tanker blast accident kills at least 9
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft