UN Police Day to be celebrated today

United Nations Police Day-2022 (UNPOL Day-2022) will be celebrated in the country today, an official release said yesterday.

Bangladesh Police and Department of Peace Operations Division of the United Nations jointly organise the day.

The UNPOL Day was organized in New Zealand and Peru respectively in 2018 and 2019 just before the annual conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC).

This year the 26th annual conference of IAPTC will be held from October 31 to November 4 at Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT), Gazipur.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will inaugurate the day-long programme at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital as the chief guest, while Md Akhtar Hossain, Senior Secretary, Public Security Division and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun will present on the occasion.

Acting Advisor of Police Division of the United Nations Jun Tan, Head of the Integrated Training Service at the United Nations Headquarters Mark Pedersen, representatives of Police Division and the Integrated Training Service, Police Chair of the IAPTC Executive Committee and Director of the Centre for Excellence for Stability Police Unit will participate in the ceremony. -BSS









