

Concerted efforts must to uproot question leaks



While speaking at an event on Thursday, she said that some rogue elements are bringing the teaching profession into disrepute by engaging in dubious practices just to ensure good results for their students and institutions.



Equally, we are also encouraged by her concern and stress on scaling up concerted effort to combat this evil in education sector. Her point that dubious practice like question leak undermines the very purpose of education, we believe is very significant in the wake of recent rise in teachers' implications in such malice.



Unfortunately, incidents of question leaks in entente with a section of teachers is regularly doing the round in the media just laying bare how the persons who have been entrusted with the sacred duty of gatekeepers have turned themselves into poachers! Shamefully, they, in the garb of teachers is toying with the nation's future through distributing leaked questions among students and guardians to whom scoring better marks is more important than being a better human.



An event of question leaks forcing the cancellation of SSC examination for four subjects under Dinajpur Education Board in the last month has rightly garnered our concern. In the recent past, behind such question leaks, a dubious nexus of some bad eggs in the education sector and the government printing press were found. Such incident of question paper leak is not only painful, also disgraceful for the entire nation.



Repeated occurrence of such question leaks only proves that concerned law in this regard is either little enforced or there is significant loopholes in the legal process through which the criminals get off scot free. The racket behind the question paper leaks use various modern technologies including digital devices. Members of such racket had been reported to have managed the examination centres through bribery earlier in various occasions.



Leaking question paper in examination hall is undoubtedly a culpable crime. It also demonstrates the serious degradation in society. Those who are involved in such loathsome practice, at one hand are depriving the talented kids of nation, while on the other hand making quick buck.



