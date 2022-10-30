LED light in motor vehicles causing accidents

Dear Sir,

Due to the extremely bright and white light, many people are using these lamps as vehicle headlights these days. Due to the intensity of the LED headlight light, the driver of the vehicle coming from the opposite direction can hardly see anything. He became blind in a moment. And then the accident happened. With the emergence of three-wheelers that have been on the highway for a long time, these LED headlights have become a death trap. Separated by vehicle owners. When the light of this LED is exposed to the eye, nothing can be seen for a while. Drivers of motorcycles, three-wheelers, private cars and microbuses coming from the opposite direction are in trouble. It is not that the mentioned vehicles are not getting LED headlights. Not only that, LED lights are also very harmful to human eyes.LED lights directly hit the retina of the eye by producing more than tolerable levels of light.



In this direction, the traffic police administration has no headache towards more use of LED lights. At night, the various roads of the city can be seen using LED lights in every auto van, rickshaw, easy bike, motorcycle, Mahendra and many other vehicles. I request the police and district administration to be more strict in this regard. Publicity campaigns should be conducted so that everyone stays away from the use of LED lights. Placards should be hung on the roads.



Abir Hasan Sujan

President, Jagannath University Feature Column & Content Writers, Jagannath University