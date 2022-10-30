

Importance of blended education



Every individual student likes to learn in a different way. Some one may learn by seeing, someone may learn by hearing. Someone learns by doing something practically again. Therefore, if the teaching is done in a blended manner, all the students will get a favorable learning environment. Because in this method there is a mixture of images, audio, video. Moreover, this education system is enjoyable for the students too.



Implementation of the blended education will greatly reduce the stress that students feel in the classroom. Because in this age of global change, it becomes really difficult to listen to a teacher sitting in the classroom from 9 am to 4 pm. In fact, we understand the situation when we become trainee in any training session. In addition to attending school every day, the thought of accidents on the road also creates anxiety of parents. On the other hand, the health risks of the students increase due to attending classes without eating anything for a long time. In addition, going to school every day wastes a lot of time and money which can be reduced if the blended education system is implemented.



Teaching in this way will be very helpful for the teacher. In fact, conducting 5 to 6 classes every day becomes very difficult for a teacher. But teaching in this way will reduce the pressure of the class on the teachers. It will also be much easier for teachers to evaluate. Because if a teacher wants, he can easily evaluate the students in Google form or Kahoot or any other way and save time which would be very difficult to do in a conventional classroom.



Another advantage of Blended Education is that even if a student cannot take part in a class due to physical, mental or family problem, he can take advantages of that class. Because the record of the online class can be made available by the teacher or the student by posting it to the group of the students later. On the other hand, keeping records of offline classes is a little difficult. Since it is easy to keep a record of an online class, students can look at and understand that class record again if they do not understand a subject later.



Blended Education can make learning enjoyable. Because as a teacher ,I have seen that students are not often interested in traditional classes. Somehow they are forced to be kept in the classroom for long time to be taught but there are doubts about the effectiveness of teaching. But since blended education is offline and online, there are opportunities for both and offline classes will not be held every day. As a result, I think the the students will participate in the classroom happily as they will take part in few offline classes and they will not feel bored.



Blended Education is a groundbreaking education system where a student can take the taste of a class of more than one skilled teacher sitting at home. Even a teacher can make himself enriched by watching the classes of skilled teachers and can sharpen his talent, thinking and skills.



With the introduction of blended education, the number of students in the school will increase a lot because in our traditional education system a student has to attend classes six days a week. So he gets tired and distracted from school while coming from far and wide. School life seems boring to him.Many students also try to escape from school in various ways. But in a blended education system, since there will be opportunities for offline and online classes, a student does not have to go to school every day. As a result,going to school and working with friends will be a lot of fun for them.



Since a student can watch more than once in a blended education system, he can look back to his class when he wishes. the students will not need extra classes.



Through blended education system students will become self reliant and confident. The ability to learn by ourselves will be created among the students. As a consequences, the learners will acquire problem solving skills which is very important to sustain as a human being in the world.



We know that practice makes a man perfect. Therefore, in a blended education system, since IT tools are the main tool, a student will become proficient in using tools that will enable the next generation to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The continuous assessment is getting popularity divided all over the world.But it often becomes too much difficult when a teacher has to go to school every day and assess a large number of students with 5 to 6 classes. In that case, if blended education is introduced, this continuous assessment will be much easier and it will be much easier to keep the record of this continuous assessment.



Last of all ,we can say that blended education is the demand of the age. we should introduce this as soon as possible to enhance the quality of our education and make teaching learning process easier and available.

The writer is an assistant teacher (English), ICT District Ambassador











Blended education is very important for teaching learning process all over the world. If this teaching method can be applied properly, both teachers and students will be benefited.Every individual student likes to learn in a different way. Some one may learn by seeing, someone may learn by hearing. Someone learns by doing something practically again. Therefore, if the teaching is done in a blended manner, all the students will get a favorable learning environment. Because in this method there is a mixture of images, audio, video. Moreover, this education system is enjoyable for the students too.Implementation of the blended education will greatly reduce the stress that students feel in the classroom. Because in this age of global change, it becomes really difficult to listen to a teacher sitting in the classroom from 9 am to 4 pm. In fact, we understand the situation when we become trainee in any training session. In addition to attending school every day, the thought of accidents on the road also creates anxiety of parents. On the other hand, the health risks of the students increase due to attending classes without eating anything for a long time. In addition, going to school every day wastes a lot of time and money which can be reduced if the blended education system is implemented.Teaching in this way will be very helpful for the teacher. In fact, conducting 5 to 6 classes every day becomes very difficult for a teacher. But teaching in this way will reduce the pressure of the class on the teachers. It will also be much easier for teachers to evaluate. Because if a teacher wants, he can easily evaluate the students in Google form or Kahoot or any other way and save time which would be very difficult to do in a conventional classroom.Another advantage of Blended Education is that even if a student cannot take part in a class due to physical, mental or family problem, he can take advantages of that class. Because the record of the online class can be made available by the teacher or the student by posting it to the group of the students later. On the other hand, keeping records of offline classes is a little difficult. Since it is easy to keep a record of an online class, students can look at and understand that class record again if they do not understand a subject later.Blended Education can make learning enjoyable. Because as a teacher ,I have seen that students are not often interested in traditional classes. Somehow they are forced to be kept in the classroom for long time to be taught but there are doubts about the effectiveness of teaching. But since blended education is offline and online, there are opportunities for both and offline classes will not be held every day. As a result, I think the the students will participate in the classroom happily as they will take part in few offline classes and they will not feel bored.Blended Education is a groundbreaking education system where a student can take the taste of a class of more than one skilled teacher sitting at home. Even a teacher can make himself enriched by watching the classes of skilled teachers and can sharpen his talent, thinking and skills.With the introduction of blended education, the number of students in the school will increase a lot because in our traditional education system a student has to attend classes six days a week. So he gets tired and distracted from school while coming from far and wide. School life seems boring to him.Many students also try to escape from school in various ways. But in a blended education system, since there will be opportunities for offline and online classes, a student does not have to go to school every day. As a result,going to school and working with friends will be a lot of fun for them.Since a student can watch more than once in a blended education system, he can look back to his class when he wishes. the students will not need extra classes.Through blended education system students will become self reliant and confident. The ability to learn by ourselves will be created among the students. As a consequences, the learners will acquire problem solving skills which is very important to sustain as a human being in the world.We know that practice makes a man perfect. Therefore, in a blended education system, since IT tools are the main tool, a student will become proficient in using tools that will enable the next generation to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.The continuous assessment is getting popularity divided all over the world.But it often becomes too much difficult when a teacher has to go to school every day and assess a large number of students with 5 to 6 classes. In that case, if blended education is introduced, this continuous assessment will be much easier and it will be much easier to keep the record of this continuous assessment.Last of all ,we can say that blended education is the demand of the age. we should introduce this as soon as possible to enhance the quality of our education and make teaching learning process easier and available.The writer is an assistant teacher (English), ICT District Ambassador