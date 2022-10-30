Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Importance of blended education

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Md Abdur Razzak

Importance of blended education

Importance of blended education

Blended education is very important for teaching learning process all over the world. If this teaching method can be applied properly, both teachers and students will be benefited.

 Every individual student likes to learn in a different way.  Some one may learn by seeing, someone may learn by hearing.  Someone learns by doing something practically again.  Therefore, if the teaching is done in a blended manner, all the students will get a favorable learning environment.  Because in this method there is a mixture of images, audio, video.  Moreover, this education system is enjoyable for the students too.  

Implementation of the blended education will greatly reduce the stress that students feel in the classroom.  Because in this age of global change, it becomes really difficult  to listen to a teacher sitting in the classroom from 9 am to 4 pm. In fact, we understand the situation when we become trainee  in any training session.  In addition to attending school every day, the thought of accidents on the road also creates anxiety of parents.  On the other hand, the health risks of the students increase due to attending classes without eating anything for a long time.  In addition, going to school every day wastes a lot of time and money which can be reduced if the blended education system is implemented.

Teaching in this way will be very helpful for the teacher. In fact, conducting 5 to 6 classes every day becomes very difficult for a teacher.  But teaching in this way will reduce the pressure of the class on the teachers.  It will also be much easier  for teachers to evaluate.  Because if a teacher wants, he can easily evaluate the students in Google form or Kahoot or any other way and save time which would be very difficult to do in a conventional classroom.  

Another advantage of Blended Education is that even if a student cannot take part in a class due to physical, mental or family problem, he can take advantages of that class.  Because the record of the online class can be made available  by the teacher or the student by posting  it to the group of the students later.  On the other hand, keeping records of offline classes is a little difficult. Since it is easy  to keep a record of an online class, students can look at and understand that class record again if they do not understand a subject later.   

 Blended Education can make learning enjoyable. Because as a teacher ,I have seen that students are not often interested in traditional classes. Somehow they are forced to be kept in the classroom for long time to be taught  but there are doubts about the effectiveness of teaching. But since blended education is offline and online,  there are opportunities for both and offline classes will not be held every day. As a result, I think the the students will participate in the classroom happily as they will take part in few offline classes and they will not feel bored.

Blended Education is a groundbreaking education system where a student can take the taste of a class of more than one skilled teacher sitting at home.  Even a teacher can make himself enriched  by watching the classes of skilled teachers and can sharpen his talent, thinking and skills.

With the introduction of blended education, the number of students in the school will increase a lot because in our traditional education system a student has to attend classes six days a week. So he gets tired and distracted from school while coming from far and wide.  School life seems boring to him.Many students also try to escape from school in various ways.  But in a blended education system, since there will be opportunities for offline and online classes, a student does not have to go to school every day.  As a result,going to school and working with friends will be a lot of fun for them.

Since a student can watch more than once in a blended education system, he can look back to his class when he wishes. the students  will not need extra classes.
 
Through blended education system students will become self reliant and confident. The ability to learn  by ourselves will be created among the students. As a consequences, the learners will acquire problem solving skills which is very important to sustain as a human being in the world.

We know that practice makes a man perfect. Therefore, in a blended education system, since IT tools are the main tool, a student will become proficient in using tools that will enable the next generation to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

 The continuous assessment is getting popularity divided all over the world.But it often becomes too much difficult when  a teacher has to go to school every day and assess a large number of students with 5 to 6 classes.  In that case, if blended education is introduced, this continuous assessment will be much easier and it will be much easier to keep the record of this continuous assessment.

Last of all ,we can say that blended education is the demand of the age. we should introduce this as soon as possible to enhance the quality of our education and make teaching learning process easier and available.
The writer is an assistant teacher (English), ICT District Ambassador


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LED light in motor vehicles causing accidents
Time to rethink our obsession with big cities
Importance of blended education
World Thrift Day 2022
SBI attempt to cry down Bangladesh economy  
Onus lies on every stakeholder to combat  global crisis
Warm clothes distribution during winter
How new UK leader can benefit from stronger Mideast links


Latest News
Baghdad tanker blast accident kills at least 9
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft