

World Thrift Day 2022



The day is celebrated in different countries to inculcate the habit of savings. Countries like Spain, the USA, and Germany celebrate World Thrift Day enthusiastically. The day is celebrated to remind people to be frugal for the welfare of family and nation.



This day is mainly observed to draw people's attention to the importance of thrift and savings. Every year the day is also officially celebrated in Bangladesh, and the National Savings Directorate undertakes various programs.



World Thrift Day is an excellent occasion for people to unite and promote the idea of reusing and saving. People participate in various savings-related events on this day, such as reusing savings and keeping their savings safe.



Every year, a different theme is announced for World Thrift Day, based on which the day is planned to be celebrated. The theme of the day this year is "Saving prepares you for the future." This common theme has a powerful message for those who wish to participate in the various events of this day.



Increasing domestic wealth is very important for national development. Two alternative methods for collecting internal resources are voluntary savings and compulsory savings through Tax Collection.



Economists believe that as individuals' voluntary savings increase, dependence on taxes or revenues decreases. The world's developed countries have made progress based on this principle. A saving attitude for prosperity and wealth is essential in human life.



The more people save in their lifetime, the more personal, family, and social security they will have. In this technology-driven age of globalization, savings are no longer limited to traditional concepts, and any savings can play an important role in progress and development.



It is said that making money is hard but spending it is easy. People spend some unnecessary things to live a luxurious life, which brings inauspiciousness for the future.



Looking around us with open eyes, we see some painful, unexpected scenes. It can be seen that no one can eat two handfuls of rice despite working hard in his life. Some are homeless or landless despite the sweat on their heads and feet. Some are unemployed and destitute, while others live royal life without doing anything. Yet, people indulge in various ways to earn money in their desperate desire to survive.



In terms of investment, there is still a tendency to lend to banks or moneylenders at high-interest rates. In these cases, many families have lost everything due to debt. And this instance is relatively high in developing countries like Bangladesh.



Because a large part of the people of these countries is deprived of the light of education, just as it is easy to cheat uneducated people, it is also easy to make them work for little or no pay. Education is also undervalued in most cases due to the inadequacy of the work. But it is not impossible to manage people's lives by using small savings as small investments.



On the other hand, a particular class of society has unlimited money and is saddled with unnecessary expenses that can easily be avoided. Much money is wasted on entertainment, entertaining thousands of guests on various occasions, etc. Prevention and conservation of waste aresuitable for the individual, society, and the nation.



The money saved can be used for any developmental work that can give self-reliance. Avoidance of waste and savings are essential for self-reliance. The habit of saving is one of the best qualities of a human being. For thousands of years, people have developed the habit of saving in personal and family life, which is still a legacy cherished by many. "World Thrift Day" is observed to create awareness for everyone to be frugal and safe.



Thrift is essential for the citizens of a country like Bangladesh. Wasteful practices are more observed in this country. Wasters can do nothing not only for themselves but also for society, family, and nation. Remember, one doesn't have to be rich to save. Every person dreams of a decent life, and faith is born from this dream. The tendency to save develops from conviction.



In many cultures, the habit of saving is considered a virtue, but people are often driven by impulse and buy things that can be avoided. On World Thrift Day, the importance of saving and saving money is discussed to inculcate saving habits among the people of a nation.



World Thrift Day is about savings. Highlight the importance of savings. Savings provide a safety net in times of financial crisis. It helps us start a business, get a decent education, and get quality healthcare.



Countries and people can enjoy financial freedom if they develop saving habits. Savings provide emotional and social stability and an assertive attitude towards a better life.



Savings can help us avoid debt, reduce stress, and prepare for unexpected healthcare expenses. Banks, along with private companies, play an essential role in understanding the many ways to save money



World Thrift Dayis also known as International Thrift Day or World Savings Day. The day is celebrated yearlyto emphasize the need for regular savings for individuals, families, and nations. This day reminds us to rededicate ourselves to the habit of saving money.



In particular, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the uncertainty created by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the impending Great Recession, reiterate the importance of savings.

The writer is a researcher and development worker











