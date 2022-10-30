SBI attempt to cry down Bangladesh economy  

Very recently a global media ran a story on SBI (State Bank of India) internal circular regarding exposure on Bangladesh economy. The story is embedded with ornaments defaming Bangladesh economy. It is observed that internal circular of SBI asked their local head office not to take exposure in US dollar or other foreign currency on Bangladesh. It stated Bangladesh is risky for taking exposure since it is in shortage of foreign currency. But exposure in Taka and Rupee may continue, the circular cited.



The news content is well circulated by almost all local media. It seems Bangladesh economy is in problems! What is the underlying view is not clear. If the content of the circular is taken into consideration, it will show that SBI will not take US dollar exposure on Bangladesh. SBI has operations in Bangladesh. It cannot take exposure on resident customers in US dollar, rather in Taka. Then how exposure to be taken by SBI in US dollar appears to be a question. The answer is that Bangladesh can import capital goods and intermediate goods on credit terms. The credit can be extended by suppliers abroad or by external banks. The former is known as suppliers' credit, the later as buyer's credit.



Buyer's credit is not so easy. Foreign banks do not take exposure directly on importers. Under buyers' credit, import is executed through letters of credit (LCs). LCs are deferred in nature, which need to be confirmed by banks of international repute. Imports under such arrangement can be financed through buyers' credit. External lenders make payments based on import bills accepted by LC issuing banks. On maturity, banks need to pay to lenders. In case of default, confirming banks need to pay as per their commitments.



All banks in Bangladesh may be LC issuing banks. SBI global operations may extend trade finance against accepted bills of those banks with whom SBI has counterparty limit. Otherwise they will not take exposure under buyer's credit. This is the banking philosophy of trade finance.



Bangladesh is a business hub for import trade in billions of US dollar. There are many foreign banks are operating in Bangladesh, many banks of global repute like JP Morgan, Commerzbank, Mashreq Bank, Deutsche Bank are in Bangladesh as representative offices partnering with domestic banks for cross border deals.



Cross border transactions require support from counterpart banks, none can run alone. The supports domestic banks need are confirmation services on LCs, credit for import payments against accepted bills, credit lines for offshore banking operations. Services rendered by banks abroad are not social work, rather they do businesses: a win-win game.



Partners in the game are based on assessment. If the relationship between correspondents and respondents will not be established in case of risks associated therein, transactional services are not possible to be executed. This is reality, nothing is in hide and seek and defamation.

The content of SBI circular shows Bangladesh is in a category of 'high risk and under caution'. In this regard, SBI country office in Bangladesh issued a clarification to the effect that the content of that circular is not addressed to them. They defended themselves by depicting their present exposure in US dollar against import trade in Bangladesh.



It is observed that SBI issued the circular in late August, but news story was run in mid September. Coincidently, it is observed that central bank of Bangladesh issued a notification containing operational procedures to execute transactions in Chinese currency, CNY. The notification seems to have an insignificant role for transactions in CNY. In case of import in CNY, Bangladesh needs to buy CNY through US dollar due to insignificant income in this currency. Foreign exchange regulations, as found in central bank's website, allow import transactions in the currency of the country of origin/shipment of goods. As such, Bangladesh can import in INR from India if Indian suppliers sell goods in their currency. In that case, Bangladesh needs to buy INR through US dollar. Currency is not a factor; rather balance in trade is a factor.



In the news published by global news agency, loan from IMF is cited again: Bangladesh is seeking a 4.5 billion US dollar loan from the IMF, in excess of its maximum entitlement of one billion US dollar under the IMF Resilience and Sustainability Trust! Quoting such point seems to be indicating something differently.



It is said that economies are run with interaction of demand and supply. But there is a mismatch between demand and supply. The same is true for foreign exchange market. A number of banks may face illiquidity in their operations which is supported by wholesale market and backstop from reserve money. Considering international reserve position, the foreign exchange market of Bangladesh is fully liquid.



The recent minutes of the Federal Reserve cited, Russia's war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. Bangladesh is not out of the situation. But her situation is better to peer countries. This is well expressed with 'positive outlook' by rating agencies. Then how and on what ground SBI branded Bangladesh in such a way as noted in their circular? Another question is how global media ran such an item, taking internal circular of a bank into consideration.



The contents of SBI circular are a defective indication of a country standing on sound footing. Branding Bangladesh as a high risk defames global banks also since exposure on Bangladesh by SBI depends on confirmation from global banks. The citation of the circular issued by SBI can never defame Bangladesh; rather the circular will create problems in international transactions. Their relations with global networks may definitely face challenges in the days to come.

