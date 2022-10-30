

Onus lies on every stakeholder to combat global crisis



A global recession is also feared in the report published on the website of the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled 'Economist Outlook', a survey conducted with the chief economists of public and private institutions in various countries around the world. 73 percent of economists surveyed think a recession is likely in 2023. Among them, 64 percent expressed fear of recession and the remaining 9 percent expressed fear of a strong recession. In addition to decelerating growth, high inflation is shaping up to be a global crisis, with the potential for wage cuts, rising poverty and social unrest.



Meanwhile, like other countries, Bangladesh is facing various problems like inflation, fuel gas and electricity scarcity. The Businessmen and industry sectors have been facing various crises and the business community has been presented with various options to the government about supplying power and gas to their industries. What options for what? They say they need gas. Due to a lack of gas, their mills are being closed for half of the day. From Narayanganj to Joydevpur, Gazipur, and Chattogram, the industry is in the same condition everywhere.No one knows when the gas will come when it will be there, and how long it will last. As a result, they face huge losses. Production is being disrupted, and export orders are being canceled. Bank debts are increasing, businessmen are unable to pay installments - as a result, there is a risk of 'defaulting'. But 1 lakh 70-80 thousand crore taka are invested in the textile sector alone. The majority of it is a bank loan. They are spending a lot of money. Darkness in the eyes.



If this continues, they have no choice but to lay off workers. They sat with the electricity and energy adviser to inform them about these problems. The advisor wants to know about the solution. Traders present many of their recommendations to advisors. In spite of this, the word of energy advisor is word of mouth. But is it really not given electricity during the day? Already the life of people in the cities and villages is verbal. There is supposed to be 'load shedding' planned for one-two hour a day, but in reality, there is no electricity for several hours. Household refrigerators, IPS etc. are getting damaged. There is no way to keep vegetables, fish and meat in the refrigerator. IPS battery crisis, repair crisis. Candles, hurricanes and fans are in use. Electricity goes out even at night. The businessmen presented their industry, the plight of the industry, in such a way that the adviser had nothing more to say. Industries should be saved, production should be continued, exports should be fixed, people's jobs should be fixed, and government revenue should be fixed. Investment of hundreds of millions of taka cannot be abandoned. Banks cannot be made bankrupt.



Why there was no other option in front of them? Let's see that. The directionless traders presented several options before. The first proposal is to import LNG and supply them. They will pay extra if necessary. The second proposal is to restrict gas supply to households. Save them from there and give them gas. Thirdly, reduce the gas supply to fertilizer factories and give gas to traders' industries. Fourthly, reduce the amount of gas used in power generation and give gas to the traders.



Now we have to select which of these four options is acceptable. Needless to say, choosing between these options is difficult. There are arguments against every proposal. For example, the issue of LNG import. The power and energy adviser said that there is not enough foreign exchange to import LNG. There is a shortage of reserves. There is no hope of improvement in reserves even in the next 6 months.



Nothing could be more true than what the advisor said. Our reserves at one time increased to 48 billion dollars. It is now down to 36 billion. Even the IMF does not match. They say, $36 billion is the 'gross' account. As 'net' it is 6-7 billion less. So, the government has to borrow 5-6 billion dollars from IMF and other sources. In this situation, can you think about the import of LNG by spending dollars? If you want to bring LNG, you will need dollars, not money. Then came the proposal to reduce the gas supply to households. A very risky proposition. Even if the gas supply is interrupted, people take to the streets.



When the demand for gas in homes is this, how will the government bring gas from that sector and give it to the industry? Moreover, how much gas is used at home? As seen, 42 percent of total gas is used in power generation, 18 percent in industry, 16 percent in captive and 6 percent in fertilizer production. The rest is probably used for household purposes. This gas is used by city dwellers, who are very vocal people. Depriving them, the government will give more and more gas to the industry - it is hard to imagine. Now there is a third solution. That is a proposal to reduce the supply of gas from fertilizer factories to traders. It would be a suicidal decision - wouldn't it?



The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that food production needs to be increased so that we do not face famine. International organizations are expressing fears of severe food shortages. We also understand that there is no option but to increase food production. During the previous 'caretaker' government, rice and wheat were not available in the international market even in dollars. It can happen this time too. So, you have to rely on yourself. To do that, fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, and bank loans will be needed more and more. If the government takes a decision to disrupt fertilizer production in that place, will it not be a suicidal decision? Needless to say, the idea of reducing the supply of gas to fertilizer factories and giving them to traders would be suicidal.



The latest proposal made by the Business community is to reduce gas supply to power generation and supply them with gas from there. Without getting electricity, everyone is grinding. Even the power supply to the agricultural sector is insufficient. In this situation, this proposal is also less acceptable. What alternative will recommend to the government? What else is the test of life?



What to do in this context? A solution must be found. There are several considerations here. A 'win-win' solution has to be found for a number of needs in business needs, home needs, needs for fertilizer production and needs for power generation. Government departments can do it. They are informative. They have the latest information. A decision has to be made accordingly. Maybe everyone needs to make concessions in these difficult times and is actually giving. There is no objection to this. But a few things need to be said. Measures have to be taken to maintain industrial production, many have to make sacrifices. Everything is fine. Here the businessmen must consider the interests of the people and the government of the country. Not all traders, traders are involved in various irregularities. They do not obey many restrictions of the government.



As such, there are allegations, many factories have illegal gas connections. For whom this is true, they must voluntarily sever that connection. Many are indebtedto a lot of money. They also have to pay those dues. There are complaints that many businessmen do not pay regular 'tax' to the government. Many do not even have income tax files. NBR will see if this is true. However, in this difficult time in the country, businessmen should contribute more. Tax and GDP rates are very low in our country.



Many businessmen do not want to pay any tax. They are often taking advantage of tax exemption, tax reduction, tax waivers etc. As a result, their contribution to the tax sector is not much. The burden on the public is high. Businessmen can contribute more to tax revenue. such as VAT. There are many loopholes in this. Tax officials said that if the VAT is paid properly by the traders, it would generate a lot of revenue. There is a lot of talk about 'bonded wire houses'. Here comes the product. The product will be used in production.



By reducing taxes on businessmen, and companies, we have reached a point where people have to pay both income tax and consumption tax. Now is the time for traders to shoulder a greater tax burden. We know the World Bank wants the same. Debt is a big problem for them. We expect all must be responsible to save our beloved motherland in the global crisis.

The writer is a researcher and columnist











As we all know the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine war have often affected the economy of the whole world. High inflation and foreign exchange crisis are becoming more pronounced in all countries, including developed, underdeveloped and developing countries. Due to the disruption of the global supply chain, the rising prices of essential commodities, including fuel oil, have made the dire situation in public life very visible. As a result, various international organizations including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank have expressed a strong fear of global economic recession. According to the revised annual forecast of the World Trade Organization (WTO) published in the media recently, the world economy has been affected by various reasons besides the Russia-Ukraine war. As a result, the trade will decrease globally in 2023. This year, the growth in world trade in goods is 3.5 percent, but it will decline dramatically in 2023. That year the growth will be only 1 percent. "The picture for 2023 is remarkably bleak," said WTO Director-General. The current global economy is facing a multifaceted crisis. The economy of most countries is affected by tight monetary policy. In addition, rising import costs of fuel, food and fertilizers are exacerbating the threat of food insecurity around the world and exacerbating the debt crisis in developing countries. As a result, world trade will shrink further next year.A global recession is also feared in the report published on the website of the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled 'Economist Outlook', a survey conducted with the chief economists of public and private institutions in various countries around the world. 73 percent of economists surveyed think a recession is likely in 2023. Among them, 64 percent expressed fear of recession and the remaining 9 percent expressed fear of a strong recession. In addition to decelerating growth, high inflation is shaping up to be a global crisis, with the potential for wage cuts, rising poverty and social unrest.Meanwhile, like other countries, Bangladesh is facing various problems like inflation, fuel gas and electricity scarcity. The Businessmen and industry sectors have been facing various crises and the business community has been presented with various options to the government about supplying power and gas to their industries. What options for what? They say they need gas. Due to a lack of gas, their mills are being closed for half of the day. From Narayanganj to Joydevpur, Gazipur, and Chattogram, the industry is in the same condition everywhere.No one knows when the gas will come when it will be there, and how long it will last. As a result, they face huge losses. Production is being disrupted, and export orders are being canceled. Bank debts are increasing, businessmen are unable to pay installments - as a result, there is a risk of 'defaulting'. But 1 lakh 70-80 thousand crore taka are invested in the textile sector alone. The majority of it is a bank loan. They are spending a lot of money. Darkness in the eyes.If this continues, they have no choice but to lay off workers. They sat with the electricity and energy adviser to inform them about these problems. The advisor wants to know about the solution. Traders present many of their recommendations to advisors. In spite of this, the word of energy advisor is word of mouth. But is it really not given electricity during the day? Already the life of people in the cities and villages is verbal. There is supposed to be 'load shedding' planned for one-two hour a day, but in reality, there is no electricity for several hours. Household refrigerators, IPS etc. are getting damaged. There is no way to keep vegetables, fish and meat in the refrigerator. IPS battery crisis, repair crisis. Candles, hurricanes and fans are in use. Electricity goes out even at night. The businessmen presented their industry, the plight of the industry, in such a way that the adviser had nothing more to say. Industries should be saved, production should be continued, exports should be fixed, people's jobs should be fixed, and government revenue should be fixed. Investment of hundreds of millions of taka cannot be abandoned. Banks cannot be made bankrupt.Why there was no other option in front of them? Let's see that. The directionless traders presented several options before. The first proposal is to import LNG and supply them. They will pay extra if necessary. The second proposal is to restrict gas supply to households. Save them from there and give them gas. Thirdly, reduce the gas supply to fertilizer factories and give gas to traders' industries. Fourthly, reduce the amount of gas used in power generation and give gas to the traders.Now we have to select which of these four options is acceptable. Needless to say, choosing between these options is difficult. There are arguments against every proposal. For example, the issue of LNG import. The power and energy adviser said that there is not enough foreign exchange to import LNG. There is a shortage of reserves. There is no hope of improvement in reserves even in the next 6 months.Nothing could be more true than what the advisor said. Our reserves at one time increased to 48 billion dollars. It is now down to 36 billion. Even the IMF does not match. They say, $36 billion is the 'gross' account. As 'net' it is 6-7 billion less. So, the government has to borrow 5-6 billion dollars from IMF and other sources. In this situation, can you think about the import of LNG by spending dollars? If you want to bring LNG, you will need dollars, not money. Then came the proposal to reduce the gas supply to households. A very risky proposition. Even if the gas supply is interrupted, people take to the streets.When the demand for gas in homes is this, how will the government bring gas from that sector and give it to the industry? Moreover, how much gas is used at home? As seen, 42 percent of total gas is used in power generation, 18 percent in industry, 16 percent in captive and 6 percent in fertilizer production. The rest is probably used for household purposes. This gas is used by city dwellers, who are very vocal people. Depriving them, the government will give more and more gas to the industry - it is hard to imagine. Now there is a third solution. That is a proposal to reduce the supply of gas from fertilizer factories to traders. It would be a suicidal decision - wouldn't it?The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that food production needs to be increased so that we do not face famine. International organizations are expressing fears of severe food shortages. We also understand that there is no option but to increase food production. During the previous 'caretaker' government, rice and wheat were not available in the international market even in dollars. It can happen this time too. So, you have to rely on yourself. To do that, fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, and bank loans will be needed more and more. If the government takes a decision to disrupt fertilizer production in that place, will it not be a suicidal decision? Needless to say, the idea of reducing the supply of gas to fertilizer factories and giving them to traders would be suicidal.The latest proposal made by the Business community is to reduce gas supply to power generation and supply them with gas from there. Without getting electricity, everyone is grinding. Even the power supply to the agricultural sector is insufficient. In this situation, this proposal is also less acceptable. What alternative will recommend to the government? What else is the test of life?What to do in this context? A solution must be found. There are several considerations here. A 'win-win' solution has to be found for a number of needs in business needs, home needs, needs for fertilizer production and needs for power generation. Government departments can do it. They are informative. They have the latest information. A decision has to be made accordingly. Maybe everyone needs to make concessions in these difficult times and is actually giving. There is no objection to this. But a few things need to be said. Measures have to be taken to maintain industrial production, many have to make sacrifices. Everything is fine. Here the businessmen must consider the interests of the people and the government of the country. Not all traders, traders are involved in various irregularities. They do not obey many restrictions of the government.As such, there are allegations, many factories have illegal gas connections. For whom this is true, they must voluntarily sever that connection. Many are indebtedto a lot of money. They also have to pay those dues. There are complaints that many businessmen do not pay regular 'tax' to the government. Many do not even have income tax files. NBR will see if this is true. However, in this difficult time in the country, businessmen should contribute more. Tax and GDP rates are very low in our country.Many businessmen do not want to pay any tax. They are often taking advantage of tax exemption, tax reduction, tax waivers etc. As a result, their contribution to the tax sector is not much. The burden on the public is high. Businessmen can contribute more to tax revenue. such as VAT. There are many loopholes in this. Tax officials said that if the VAT is paid properly by the traders, it would generate a lot of revenue. There is a lot of talk about 'bonded wire houses'. Here comes the product. The product will be used in production.By reducing taxes on businessmen, and companies, we have reached a point where people have to pay both income tax and consumption tax. Now is the time for traders to shoulder a greater tax burden. We know the World Bank wants the same. Debt is a big problem for them. We expect all must be responsible to save our beloved motherland in the global crisis.The writer is a researcher and columnist