Thrust on policing activities to make militancy-free society



The Community Policing Day-2022 being inaugurated by releasing balloons at Cumilla Central Eidgah Field in the city on Saturday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'Community Policer Mulmantra, Shanti Sringkhola Sarbottra' (The motto of community policing is peace and order).

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Cumilla, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Kishoreganj, Kurigram, Noakhali, Panchagarh, Bhola, Gopalganj, and Natore.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion was held at Police Lines School and College in the town organized by Bogura Police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bogra Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty was present as the chief guest at the programme with Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ali Hyder Chowdhury in the chair.

SP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) SP Kausar Sikdar, Commandant of In Service Training Centre Belal Hossain, SP of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Kazi Ehsanul Karim, and Principal of Police Lines School and College Shahadat Alam were also present as special guests.

The chief guest said police try in various ways to maintain peace and order in society. Along with that, Bangladesh Police is being assisted by Community Police. All of us honourable citizens are part of the Community Police. And for that reason, we have to take responsibility to maintain order in the social system.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Bogura Police Lines and circled the Colony area of the town. The rally ended at Police Lines School and College.

CUMILLA: The day was observed in the district with much enthusiasm.

A discussion meeting was held at Shaheed RI ABM ABM Abdul Halim Auditorium of Cumilla Police Lines in the city in the morning.

Cumilla SP Md Abdul Mannan presided over the meeting.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Sohel Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Shahadat Hossain, Principal Hasan Imam Majumder, and women leader Papri Basu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from Central Eidgah Field in the morning, and it ended at Cumilla Police Lines after parading the main streets in the city.

People from all walks of life participated at the rally.

DINAJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from Dinajpur Police Lines at around 10am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Dinajpur Police Lines auditorium.

DC Khaled Mohammad Jaki was present as the chief guest while SP Shah Iftekhar Ahmed presided over the meeting.

District Community Policing President Shahidul Islam Khan delivered the welcome speech at the programme moderated by ASP (Administration) Mominul Karim.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Borhan Uddin, Executive Engineer of Department of Public Works Kutub Al Hasan, Dinajpur Press Club General Secretary (GS) Subrata Majumder Dollar, freedom fighter (FF) Lokman Hakim, Juba Mohila League leader Chhobi Sinha, Aravind Shishu Hospital Managing Committee GS Shamim Kabir and District Juba League President Rashed Parvez, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, a cultural function participated by police members was also arranged there.

District Community Policing sources said, there are 15 committees in 13 upazilas of the district, and these committees included a total of 31,486 members.

GAIBANDHA: District Community Policing Coordination Committee (DCPCC) organized different programmes in cooperation with district police in the town marking the day.

The programmes included bringing out a rally, holding discussion, cake-cutting ceremony and arranging cultural function,

A discussion meeting on the importance of the day organized by DCPCC was held on the SP Office premises in the town.

Gaibandha SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam was present as the chief guest while President of the DCPCC Abdus Salam presided over the meeting.

The function was also addressed, among others, by Member Secretary of DCPCC Ahsan Habib Rajeeb, its Vice-president Protap Ghosh, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaibandha Sadar Police Station (PS) Masudur Rahman.

The speakers in their speech said Bangladesh is a densely populated country so there is no alternative to community policing to maintain peaceful law and order situation in the country.

They also underscored the need for gearing up the community policing activity from urban to grassroots level to eliminate drug abuse, terrorism, militancy, stalking, child marriage and newly added cybercrimes.

The chief guest in his speech said the drug addicted youths would have to be brought under the mainstream of the development considering their better future through conducting community policing by the community policing members and other stakeholders of the society to build an enriched nation.

The SP went on saying that the community policing members should be more serious, create confidence and belief to the people from all walks of life of the society anyhow and make the policing activities more popular to them through having community policing philosophy.

Apart from it, prizes were also given to the best community policing members for keeping much contribution to community policing activity in the district.

A large number of people including police officials, community policing members, students, teachers, social workers and media men participated at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj SP Office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest while Community Policing Committee President Advocate Md Zillur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, District Awami League (AL) GS Advocate MA Afzol, its Joint GS and Acting Public Prosecutor Abu Sayed Imam, Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon, District FF Unit Former Commander Md Asad Ullah, Sadar Upazila AL President Md Awlad Hossain, District Election Officer Md Asraful Alam, District Transport Owners Association Member Secretary Alamgir Murad Reza, Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Md Mujibur Rahman Belal, and Community Policing Committee GS Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, a friendly football match was also organized on Kishoreganj Police Lines ground in the town.

KURIGRAM: The day was inaugurated after releasing balloons on Kurigram Police Lines Field in the town at around 11am.

Then a rally was brought out from there, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on Kurigram Police Lines Field.

Kurigram DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim was present as the chief guest while SP Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam presided over the meeting.

Zilla Parishad Administrator Md Jafar Ali, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju and Kurigram Municipality Mayor Md Kaziul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, prizes were also distributed among the winners of different competitions.

NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

SP Md Shahidul Islam inaugurated the day after releasing balloons on the SP office premises in the town in the morning.

A rally was brought out from there, and it ended at District Shilpakala Academy after parading the main streets in the town.

Additional District Magistrate Md Nazimul Haider, Mayor of Noakhali Municipality Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel and District AL Joint Convener Shihab Uddin Shahin, among others, participated in it.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Commandant of Police Training Centre SM Rokon Uddin attended the meeting as the chief guest.

SP Md Shahidul Islam, District AL Convener Principal Khairul Anam Selim, its Joint Convener Shihab Uddin Shahin, Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel, FF Mozammel Haque Milon, District Committee President of Community Policing Kazi Muhammad Rafiq Ullah and its GS Mia Md Shahjahan, among others, were also present at that time.

PANCHAGARH: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Panchagarh SP SM Sirajul Huda inaugurated the day by releasing balloons on Panchagarh Police Lines premises in the town in the morning.

A rally was then brought out from there, and it ended at the same place after parading some portion of the Panchagarh-Tentulia highway.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Panchagarh Police Lines Drill Shed.

DC Md Zahurul Islam was present as the chief guest while SP SM Sirajul Huda presided over the meeting.

Zilla Parishad Administrator and District AL GS Anwar Sadat Samrat, ASP SM Shafiqul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, retired college teacher Hasanur Rashid Babu, Panchagarh Press Club President Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad and SM Humayun Kabir Ujjal of Community Policing Community, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Prizes and crests were also given to the winners of different competitions organized there marking the day.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Char Fasson Sadar, Dularhat, Shashibhushan and Dakshin Aicha PSs in the upazila of the district.

Rallies were brought out from those four PSs at around 10am and ended at the same places after parading main streets of the upazila.

Later on, discussion meetings were organized in each of the PSs.

Police members, chairmen and members of 20 unions of the upazila, political leaders, local elites, members of Community Policing Community, Village Police members, students, teachers and journalists from print and electronic media also took part in it.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Kotalipara PS in the district.

In the discussion, Kotalipara PS OC Md Zillur Rahman said community policing committees are effective at each ward level in 11 unions of the upazila and one municipality. People from all levels of the society including local public representatives, civil society, public and private officials are associated with community police.

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out in the morning which paraded the main streets of the upazila, and ended on the PS premises.

Members of the community police, local public representatives and a large number of people participated in the procession with the slogan of community policing, peace and order everywhere.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A discussion meeting was held on the occasion of the day at Baraigram Municipal auditorium in the upazila of the district.

Baraigram PS organized the programme.

Natore District AL President and former State Minister Professor Abdul Quddus, MP, spoke as the chief guest at the programme with Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique in the chair.

Baraigram Upazila AL GS Mizanur Rahman Mizan, Mayor of Baraigram Municipality Majedul Bari Nayan, its Panel Mayor Fazlul Haque Fajr, former chairman Tozammel Haque and Sub-Inspector Anwar Hoson spoke as special guests at the discussion.

Chief guest Professor Abdul Quddus, MP, said, the community police is constantly assisting the police with various information and data in the fight against militancy, drugs, terrorism and crime.

The main aim and objective of community policing is to reduce the distance between the police station and the people.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town. 