Six drown in six districts

Six people including four minor children and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Bhola, Tangail, Naogaon, Chandpur, Habiganj and Chapainawabganj, in four days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tasnim, 3, son of Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Chhotodhali Village under Saidpur Union in the upazila. It was learnt that the child fell in a pond next to his house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kalihati Upazila on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arifur Rahman, 2, son of Atikur Rahman, a resident of Charan Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank next to his maternal house in Palima Dakshipara Village of the upazila.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the pond.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A one-and-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, son of Sohel Rana, a resident of Haludghar Pashchimpara Village under Manda Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shamim Hossain went missing from the house at around 12pm.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating on water after Juma prayers and recovered it from the pond. He might have fallen down in the pond while his family members were unaware of it, the locals added.

Manda PS OC Nu-e-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that police have been sent to the scene and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Osman Ali, 2, son of Shakhawat Hossain, a resident of Ahammadpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a neighbouring woman spotted the child floating on the ditch water in the morning, and started shouting. Hearing her scream, locals rushed to the scene and rescued the child.

They, later, took the child to Haziganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Golam Mawla Naeem, an official of the health complex, said the child had died before being taken at the hospital.

HABIGANJ: A man drowned in the Kushiyara River in Ajmiriganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Girish Chandra Das, 40, hailed from Austagram Upazila of Kishoreganj District.

According to local sources, the man drowned in the river in the evening while he was working in Sujani Khal area. His body was not found until Friday morning.

Sub-Inspector of Ajmiriganj PS Monir Hossain confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A teenage boy drowned in the Punarbhaba River in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The boy was identified as Hossain, 15, son of Abdul Alim, a resident of Hamidpara area under Rohanpur Municipality in the upazila. He was a student of a local madrasa.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hossain went missing in the Punarbhaba River adjacent to Rohanpur Railway Station at around 2pm while he was bathing in it. On information, a team of divers from Rajshahi Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a search operation in the river to find the body.













