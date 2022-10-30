Video
'Swadhinata Bhaban' built for martyred family occupied

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Md Abu Taher Bhuiya

‘Swadhinata Bhaban’ built for martyred family occupied

‘Swadhinata Bhaban’ built for martyred family occupied

FENI, Oct 29: Swadhinata Bhaban, built for a martyred family in the district, has allegedly been occupied.
Feni-2 MP Nizam Uddin Hazari built the house for widow Ayesha Khatun in Rehan Uddin Kazi Bari of Mohammadpur Village in Dhalia Union under Feni Sadar Upazila. It was named Swadhinata Bhaban and opened by the MP on December 16 in 2018.
Driver Mohamad Hossain was an active activist of Awami League. He had fallen into trap of Rajakar people during the Liberation War.
On August 2 in 1971, Mohammad Hossain was pulled out of a teashop along Trunk Road in Feni Town in front of Rashid Mia Chira Mill by some Rajakar men. He was taken to nearby Kalidas Paharlia Khal in the south of the town. He was shot down there. Later on, his relatives found his body and buried it beside Kalidaha Railway Bridge.
Since then his wife Ayesha Khatun had been living in the house with her three children. In 1986, he raised a two-floor tin-shed house taking money from her father and mother. She had lived in the house for 30 years. Gradually the house turned deplorable.
Seeing her worse living house, Swadhinata Bhaban was built for her.
The inaugural function was attended by Feni Sadar Upazila Chairman Susen Chandra Shil, local union chairmen, members and dignitaries.    
Ayesha Khatun died in 2020 while residing in that house.   Later on, her only unmarried son also died.
Their two daughters, Hasina Begum and Rehena Begum, were living in the house carrying memory of their parents. There is hardship in houses of their husbands.  So they would frequently come to Swadhinata Bhaban and stay for some days.
But one Kazi Abdul Hai's son Anwar Hossain Biplob entered the house with the permission of staying there for few days. After then, he occupied the house.
This Swadhinata Bhaban has been remaining occupied since January this year. Grabbers are claiming the   house has been built on their land.
Hasina Begum and Rehana Begum of Shahid Muktijoddha Mohammad Hossain have gone to the doors of local Union  Chairman Anwar Hossain Munsi and members, and local dignitaries for the last ten  months. But they could not get back their house.
"I'm very insolvent. My husband died. No earner in my family. I want to stay in my father's house. I want to pass my rest of the life by carrying the memory of my father and mother," she added.
Grabber Kazi Abdul Hai said, the Swadhinata Bhaban was built for wife of Shahid Muktijoddha Mohammad Hossain and his family. "As our house is not so spacious, my son Biplob with his family is living there for the time being. But it has been built on our land."  
When asked, why you didn't protest while the house was being raised in your place, Kazi Abdul Hai failed to give any reply.   
Local Kazi Abdul Kuddus, 82, of Rehan Uddin Kazi Bari, said, during the Liberation War, Rajakar people brutally shot down Mohammad Hossain; their family turned destitute; local MP Nizam Uddin Hazari stood beside the family and raised the house in their own land.
Feni Sadar Upazila Chairman Susen Chandra Shil said, in honour of a freedom fighter and keeping up his memory, the house named Swadhinata Bhaban was built at the donation of  Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP (Feni-2).
It is an offence to grab the house of a martyred family, he added.
After taking legal steps in this connection, the house will be handed over to the FF's family members, he maintained.


