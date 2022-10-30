Video
US urges Mexican climate action ahead of UN talks

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

HERMOSILLO, Oct 29: US envoy John Kerry on Friday called on Mexico to step up efforts to tackle climate change, during a visit aimed at boosting cross-border cooperation in clean energy technology.
Kerry held talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and other officials about efforts to promote electric vehicles, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deepen investment in renewable energy.
The meeting in Mexico's northwestern state of  Sonora comes ahead of the COP27 UN climate talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheik starting on November 6.
"Over the last year we have seen unbelievable evidence of the growing impacts of the climate crisis on the planet" including floods, fires and drought, Kerry told reporters after the       talks.
"All of which compel us to make extra efforts to try to produce results in Sharm el-Sheik," added Kerry.
The visit by US President Joe Biden's climate envoy comes as Mexico faces a formal trade complaint from the United States and Canada over Lopez Obrador's energy policies.
Washington and Ottawa see the Mexican president's push to boost the state's role in the energy industry as damaging to foreign investors and the development of clean energy.    -AFP



