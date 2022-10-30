Video
India condemns terror attack at Shah-e-Cheragh shrine in Iran

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: India has strongly condemned the terror attack at the Shah-e-Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran.  
The Ministry of External Affairs stated on Saturday, "We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran. This heinous attack is another reminder that terrorism continues to pose one of the biggest and critical threat to international peace and security and the need of the hour is for countries of the world to unite and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.''
An armed attack on the Shah-e- Cheragh shrine in Shiraz left 15 persons dead on Wednesday and 40 injured, Al Arabiya reported citing local Iranian media  
 ISIL (ISIS) took responsibility for the brutal attack in a statement on their telegram channel. The attackers targeted the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz at around 5:45pm (local time). ISIL (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on their telegram channel.
Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi vowed to respond to the attack and stated that it will not go unanswered. "This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack," Al Arabiya reported quoting Raisi as saying.
A day after the deadly assault on the shrine, the Iranian President said that "riots" pave the way for "terror" attacks.
According to local media, the attack was initiated by three gunmen. Of these, two have been caught and one is on the run. The police chief as well as the chief justice of Fars province however refuted any such claims and said there was only one attacker, adding that he was being interrogated.
The Wednesday attack comes as the unrest in Iran continues unabated. Anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in police custody have only surged in Iran since September 16. There have been widespread rallies and strikes throughout the country's Kurdish region.
Over 200 protesters have been killed and thousands have been arrested, according to rights groups, reported Al Arabiya.
Initial public expression of anger over Amini's death and Iran's decades-old mandatory public headscarf policy for women quickly evolved into Iranian protesters calling for more freedom and the death of Iran's Islamist rulers.


