Brazil rivals stage final rallies ahead of cliffhanger vote

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29: Brazil's presidential candidates will hold their final rallies Saturday in a scramble for votes on the eve of a white-knuckle election that has deeply polarized Latin America's largest economy.

The charismatic leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, tarnished by graft allegations, remains a hair's breadth ahead in the polls after a narrow first-round victory.

But many see the race against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro as too close to call.

The run-off campaign has been a dirty, gloves-off battle for every last vote between two men adored and hated in almost equal measure.

Critical policy issues such as the economy, corruption, and the stricken Amazon have taken a backseat to personal attacks.

Bolsonaro has been accused of "cannibalism" or "pedophilia" over controversial remarks, while Lula has been derided as a "lawless bandit" who has made a pact with Satan.

The rivals held a final mudslinging bout Friday night in their last debate, which featured mutual accusations of lying, corruption and disastrous management.

"Stop lying, Lula," said Bolsonaro. "Do I have to perform an exorcism on you to get you to stop lying?"

"Brazilians know who the liar is," Lula fired back. -AFP











