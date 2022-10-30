Video
Imran claims only 'lies and half-truths' spoken in ISI press conference

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

LAHORE, Oct 29: PTI chief Imran Khan has dubbed the recent joint press conference by the chiefs of the country's premier spy agency and military's media affairs wing "foolish", claiming that only "lies and half-truths" were told in it.
He made these remarks an interview with BBC Urdu on Friday night after the start of his protest march in Lahore.
When asked if he had made the army chief the offer to extend his tenure indefinitely, Imran said he was quoted out of context.
The former prime minister, who is currently leading his party's anti-government long march towards Islamabad, has been increasingly critical of the army since his ouster as the country's chief executive through a no-confidence vote in April.
On Thursday, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum joined Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar spoke to the media and addressed Imran's confrontational narrative against the military, among other issues.
During the explosive press conference, Lt Gen Anjum claimed that Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a "lucrative offer" in March for an extension in his tenure, but it was rejected. While the ISI chief did not elaborate any further on this subject, it is being perceived that the said offer was made by then-prime minister Imran to seek the army chief's intervention and survive the opposition's no-confidence vote.    -DAWN


