Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

As Delhi's air quality worsens, construction, demolition activities banned

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Amid worsening pollution levels in Delhi, the Centre's air quality panel on Saturday directed authorities in the National Capital Region to immediately implement curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The restrictions include a ban on construction and demolition activities except for essential projects concerning national security, defence, railways, and metro rail among others.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also said that the authorities might impose restrictions on the movement of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR considering the worsening air quality.
Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397 at 4 pm, the worst since January. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday, and 312 on Monday (Diwali).
GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.
It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).
    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
As Delhi's air quality worsens, construction, demolition activities banned
At least 1,400 US-based Chinese scientists exited American institutions
Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality
UN chief urges extension of Ukraine-Russia grain deal
Obama says democracy at stake in US midterms
Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to healthy baby at Delhi AIIMS
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says ‘stay home’
Members of the so-called front line hold a protest demanding the freedom


Latest News
Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft