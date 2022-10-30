Video
At least 1,400 US-based Chinese scientists exited American institutions

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

At least 1,400 US-based ethnic Chinese scientists switched their affiliation last year from American to Chinese institutions, according to a joint report by academics from Harvard, Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The high number illustrates a "chilling effect" resulting from US government policies deterring research and academic activity by scientists of Chinese descent and suggests American research could suffer, said the Asian American Scholar Forum, an advocacy group that published the findings.
"We see an increase in that trend," said Yu Xie, a sociology professor at Princeton University as he presented the report at a webinar on Monday. He added that the US had been "losing talent to China for a while and particularly after the China Initiative".
Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.
The China Initiative, launched in 2018 by the administration of former US president Donald Trump, aimed to fight suspected Chinese theft of technical secrets and intellectual property as competition between the two countries intensified.
While the administration of US President Joe Biden formally ended the programme this year amid concerns over racial bias and a culture of fear, it still exacted a lingering toll on Chinese-descent scientists, according to the report.
"Our study reveals the widespread fear among Chinese-origin scientists in the US arising from conducting routine research and academic activities," Xie and his four fellow authors from the three US universities concluded.
"If this fear is not alleviated, there are significant risks of an underutilisation of scientific talent as well as losing scientific talent to China and other countries," they added.
The data collected by the authors indicated that 1,415 scientists of Chinese origin, as identified by their last names, had changed their professional affiliations. These changes were identified in addresses listed under the scientists' names in academic journals. They worked in engineering, computer science, mathematics, physical sciences and life sciences.
The figure marked a 21.7 per cent jump from the previous year, and is more than twice the number of switched affiliations compared with 2011.
Since the launch of the China Initiative, critics said Chinese scientists in the US, including Chinese-Americans, felt they were being racially profiled and pressured to shut down joint projects and avoid future collaboration with Chinese counterparts.    -SCMP


