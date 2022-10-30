Video
Obama says democracy at stake in US midterms

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 29: Former US president Barack Obama said Friday that democracy is at stake in next month's midterm elections in the United States, as he hit his first stop on the campaign trail.
The Democratic power player, who remains a hugely popular figure in his party, told a boisterous rally in Georgia that everyone had to get out and vote to prevent election conspiracy theorists getting their hands on the levers of power.
"It's not enough to elect Democrats at the top of the ticket," a fired-up Obama told the crowd in the suburbs of Atlanta.
"We need to elect good people up and down the ballot. Across the country, some of the folks who tried to undermine our democracy are running for offices that will oversee the next election.
"And if they win, there's no telling what might happen."
Obama, who has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office in 2017, was guest of honor at the rally in Georgia, where two extremely close contests, fueled by tens of millions of dollars, are captivating America.
Democrat Raphael Warnock, the first Black US senator elected in the southern state with a long history of segregation, is seeking re-election against Herschel Walker, a former American football star backed by Donald Trump.
The contest could well decide which party gets control of the US Senate -- and the ability to advance or frustrate President Joe Biden's agenda.    -AFP


