Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to healthy baby at Delhi AIIMS

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: A 23-year-old woman lying unconscious for 7 months in AIIMS trauma centre after sustaining multiple head surgeries in a road accident, delivered a healthy baby girl last week.
Neurosurgeon Dr. Deepak Gupta said, "A 23-year-old young woman came to AIIMS trauma centre on April 1, 2022 at 4.30 am after sustaining a severe head injury the previous night when she was traveling with her husband on a 2-wheeler (in Bulandshahar, UP). Both husband and wife were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. The husband did not sustain any head injury while the wife sustained a very severe head injury, she fell down as she was sitting sideways and was without a helmet."
"She was initially treated at Abdullah Hospital, Bulandshar and later referred to AIIMS trauma centre. She was married six weeks back and was 40 days pregnant at the time of the accident (pregnancy test was positive). She was unconscious on arrival and had evidence of severe brain injury with acute subdural hematoma inside her brain. She was immediately put on ventilator support and taken up for emergency surgery (decompressive craniectomy where part of her skull bone was removed to decrease pressure inside her swollen damaged brain). She underwent a total of 5 neurosurgical operations in the last 7 months during hospitalization," he added.
At present, the woman is still unconscious and breathing on her own.
"Presently, she is still unconscious, breathing on her own, not on any ventilatory support, and opens her eyes spontaneously, and occasionally nods to painful stimuli. She stands a 10-15 per cent chance of regaining consciousness in the next couple of years with continued rehabilitation support," said Dr Gupta.
As the woman was pregnant at the time of admission after a lot of discussions, the family decided to continue the pregnancy.
"A lot of discussions were held in her first and second trimesters of pregnancy on whether we should terminate her pregnancy or continue the pregnancy as the mother was still unconscious. As no congenital anomalies were noted in the fetus with serial level two ultrasound examinations, the medical team suggested the option to continue the pregnancy to the family. The decision to terminate the pregnancy in view of the mother's condition was left to the family. The family decided to continue the pregnancy subsequently," said Dr. Gupta.
"She was brought to AIIMS by her family when they noticed some activity suggestive of impending labor pains in her. She gave birth to a healthy girl child weighing 2.5 kg at AIIMS trauma center on October 22 by normal route (no cesarean section). The delivery was conducted by a team from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AIIMS, Delhi," he added.
Urging people to use helmets, the AIIMS neurologist said, "Helmets reduce the risk of death and head injury by 50-60 per cent. With helmets, in-hospital deaths are reduced by 16 per cent, cervical spine injuries are lesser and facial injuries are also lesser by 12--60 per cent."    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
As Delhi's air quality worsens, construction, demolition activities banned
At least 1,400 US-based Chinese scientists exited American institutions
Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality
UN chief urges extension of Ukraine-Russia grain deal
Obama says democracy at stake in US midterms
Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to healthy baby at Delhi AIIMS
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says ‘stay home’
Members of the so-called front line hold a protest demanding the freedom


Latest News
Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft