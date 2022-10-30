Video
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:48 AM
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says ‘stay home’

Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Amini \'riots\'

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Amini 'riots'PARIS, Oct 29: Protests over Mahsa Amini's death spread Saturday in universities across Iran, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets".
Security forces had targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said, as the protest movement that flared over Amini's death entered a seventh week.
Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.
Security forces have struggled to contain the women-led protests that have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.
Students protested on Saturday, the start of the working week in Iran, at campuses in Tehran, Kerman in southern Iran and the western city of Kermanshah, among others, online videos showed.
"Shameless, shameless," students shouted as they clashed with security personnel at a university in Ahvaz, southwest Iran, in footage published by the 1500tasvir social media channel.
They turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots."
Salami was addressing mourners who gathered in Shiraz to bury worshippers killed Wednesday in a mass shooting at a shrine in the southern city.
The massacre at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum came on the same day that thousands paid tribute to Amini across Iran, 40 days after her death in police custody.
Ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi appeared Thursday to link the shrine attack, one of the country's deadliest in years, to what his government calls "riots" sparked by Amini's death.
Commemorations were also held Saturday for protesters killed in a what Amnesty International has called the "unrelenting brutal crackdown".
Meanwhile, Mourners gathered Saturday in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz to bury the victims of a deadly assault on a shrine, while chanting slogans against nationwide "riots" over Mahsa Amini's death.
At least 15 people were killed Wednesday in a key Shiite Muslim shrine in the city, according to official media, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.
The shooting at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum came on the same day that thousands of people across Iran paid tribute to Amini, 40 days after her death in police custody.
Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's Islamic dress code for women.
Remarks made Thursday by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi appeared to link the Shiraz attack, one of the country's deadliest in years, with the protests and "riots" following Amini's death.
"The intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country's progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist acts," he said in televised remarks.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

