Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says ‘stay home’

Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Amini 'riots'PARIS, Oct 29: Protests over Mahsa Amini's death spread Saturday in universities across Iran, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets".

Security forces had targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said, as the protest movement that flared over Amini's death entered a seventh week.

Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

Security forces have struggled to contain the women-led protests that have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.

Students protested on Saturday, the start of the working week in Iran, at campuses in Tehran, Kerman in southern Iran and the western city of Kermanshah, among others, online videos showed.

"Shameless, shameless," students shouted as they clashed with security personnel at a university in Ahvaz, southwest Iran, in footage published by the 1500tasvir social media channel.

They turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots."

Salami was addressing mourners who gathered in Shiraz to bury worshippers killed Wednesday in a mass shooting at a shrine in the southern city.

The massacre at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum came on the same day that thousands paid tribute to Amini across Iran, 40 days after her death in police custody.

Ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi appeared Thursday to link the shrine attack, one of the country's deadliest in years, to what his government calls "riots" sparked by Amini's death.

Commemorations were also held Saturday for protesters killed in a what Amnesty International has called the "unrelenting brutal crackdown".

