Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:48 AM
DRU best reporting award-2022 results announced

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) has announced the results of the competitive DRU Best Reporting Award 2022. Some 11 members won 10 awards in four categories.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will formally hand over the prizes to the winners at DRU Nasrul Hamid Auditorium on November 1 at 3:30pm.
Winners of four categories:  
Rajeeb Noor (Samakal) for Liberation War Category.
Print media: First: Abu jar Ansar Uddin Ahmad (Rajib Ahmad) (Samakal), second Md Ismail Ali (Daily Share Biz) Third (jointly): Mohammad Jamil Khan (Daily Star) and Obaidullah Rony (Samakal).
Online media: First: Shah Alam Khan (newsbangla24.com), second and third respectively Abu Md Faizul Arefin Tanji's Channel I Online and Abu Saleh Sayadat (Dhaka Post.com).
Electronic Media: Mukimul Ahsan Himel (Channel 24) obtained first place, second and third respectively Md Adman Jaan (Nayan Adittya) (Ekttar TV) and Md Noor Hossain Biswas (Noor Siddiqui) (Mashranga TV).
This time, a total of 12 jury members including university teachers, journalists and trainers have performed the duties of the jury   board.


