Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stabbed Arsenal player Mari 'doing well' after surgery

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

ROME, OCT 29: On-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari said Friday that he is recovering from surgery after being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket.
The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who Arsenal loaned to Monza this summer, underwent a procedure at Milan's Niguarda hospital after being wounded in the back while shopping with his wife and son on Thursday.
Serie A team Monza said he would remain in hospital for two to three days.
"After the difficult time we had yesterday, my family and I would like to say that thankfully we are doing well and we would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of support that we have received," Mari wrote on social media with a picture of himself in a hospital bed.
Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani said Mari would not return to training for around two months and that the club had asked that Monday's match with Bologna be postponed as "the team is in shock".
"Everyone in the team cried last night, they all wanted to visit him but we couldn't," Galliani told reporters outside the hospital.
Mari was one of several people attacked in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy, by a man apparently suffering from psychological problems who killed one man after grabbing a knife from a shelf.
Monza said in a tweet they were "united in grief" with the family of the supermarket's employee whose life was taken.
Four other people were hurt by a 46-year-old Italian who was arrested by police, reportedly after being disarmed by former Napoli and Inter Milan defender Massimo Taranto.
"We are thinking of the family and friends of the victim to whom we send our deepest condolences," added Mari.
Ahead of Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday the Premier League team's coach Mikel Arteta said: "We will be in touch with him, hopefully he is OK."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bremen up to sixth with last-gasp victory over Hertha
Birmingham deny QPR top spot in the Championship
Stabbed Arsenal player Mari 'doing well' after surgery
Ronaldo still capable of being prolific for Man Utd - Ten Hag
'No plans' for Prince William to go to Qatar World Cup
Jurgen lopp seeks to realise 'incredible' Nunez potential
MLS playoffs down to final four as big guns face-off
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup


Latest News
Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft