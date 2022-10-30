Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jurgen lopp seeks to realise 'incredible' Nunez potential

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on October 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on October 22, 2022. photo: AFP

LIVERPOOL, OCT 29: Liverpool have only seen a glimpse of what Darwin Nunez is capable of, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday, as he seeks to maximise the potential of the 23-year-old striker.
Nunez, who cost the Reds an initial 75 million euros ($75 million) from Benfica in June, has had an erratic start to his career at Anfield.
The Uruguayan was sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
There have also been a series of high-profile missed chances, but he is finding his range with four goals in his last five appearances.
"He's had a really good month," said Klopp at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with Leeds.
"The potential is incredible. It's not just the speed, the attitude is really good. He's a real worker and again, I tell you, I know there are people out there who think 'technically, not sure about his first touch - it is incredible.
"That he doesn't bring it always into the pitch right now is nothing to do with technique. It's a bit of awareness, orientation, but that is all possible to develop and learn. It's really exciting."
Nunez was on target as Liverpool cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare with a 3-0 win at Ajax in midweek.
However, Klopp's men have won just four of their first 11 Premier League games to fall 12 points off the pace at the top of the table.
Victories over Manchester City and West Ham had appeared to get Liverpool back on track after a slow start to the campaign, but that momentum was lost in a 1-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest last weekend.
And Klopp stressed the need for his side to give themselves something to fight for in the second half of the season after the upcoming World Cup break.
"Around the Nottingham game we had quite a few reasons to be positive, but we cannot ignore the Nottingham game," he added.
"We have to create a basis for the time after (the World Cup) and we have to do that with the three games in the league which are all difficult."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bremen up to sixth with last-gasp victory over Hertha
Birmingham deny QPR top spot in the Championship
Stabbed Arsenal player Mari 'doing well' after surgery
Ronaldo still capable of being prolific for Man Utd - Ten Hag
'No plans' for Prince William to go to Qatar World Cup
Jurgen lopp seeks to realise 'incredible' Nunez potential
MLS playoffs down to final four as big guns face-off
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup


Latest News
Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft