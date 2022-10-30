Confident Zimbabwe see 'huge' chance to make T20 World Cup semis

BRISBANE, OCT 29: Confident skipper Craig Ervine said Saturday that Zimbabwe had a "huge" chance to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, praising new coach Dave Houghton for instilling belief in the team.

The African nation, who came through the first round in Australia to make the Super 12, pulled off a stunning one-run upset over Pakistan on Thursday.

It came on the back of them sharing the points with South Africa from a washed-out game, leaving them level on three points with the Proteas and one behind Group 2 leaders India.

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh next in Brisbane on Sunday, followed by the Netherlands and heavyweights India.

"Look, we've got a huge chance to make the semis," said Ervine.

"Again, it requires us to win against Bangladesh and also to beat (the) Netherlands, and then we've got our final game against India, and depending on some other results."

"The guys, obviously got their tails up," he added. "We've got a lot of confidence obviously with the win against Pakistan, but we just know how fragile this game is and how quickly it can turn around. -AFP












