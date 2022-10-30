Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Confident Zimbabwe see 'huge' chance to make T20 World Cup semis

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BRISBANE, OCT 29: Confident skipper Craig Ervine said Saturday that Zimbabwe had a "huge" chance to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, praising new coach Dave Houghton for instilling belief in the team.
The African nation, who came through the first round in Australia to make the Super 12, pulled off a stunning one-run upset over Pakistan on Thursday.
It came on the back of them sharing the points with South Africa from a washed-out game, leaving them level on three points with the Proteas and one behind Group 2 leaders India.
Zimbabwe face Bangladesh next in Brisbane on Sunday, followed by the Netherlands and heavyweights India.
"Look, we've got a huge chance to make the semis," said Ervine.
"Again, it requires us to win against Bangladesh and also to beat (the) Netherlands, and then we've got our final game against India, and depending on some other results."
"The guys, obviously got their tails up," he added. "We've got a lot of confidence obviously with the win against Pakistan, but we just know how fragile this game is and how quickly it can turn around.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bremen up to sixth with last-gasp victory over Hertha
Birmingham deny QPR top spot in the Championship
Stabbed Arsenal player Mari 'doing well' after surgery
Ronaldo still capable of being prolific for Man Utd - Ten Hag
'No plans' for Prince William to go to Qatar World Cup
Jurgen lopp seeks to realise 'incredible' Nunez potential
MLS playoffs down to final four as big guns face-off
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup


Latest News
Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft