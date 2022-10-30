Video
Winning small moments will be key to defeat Zimbabwe: Sriram

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh refused to be bogged down despite suffering a big defeat to South Africa as they vowed to come all guns blazing against Zimbabwe in their third game of the T20 World Cup today (Sunday) at the Gabba in Brisbane.
The match turned out to important one for Bangladesh to stay alive for the semifinal race, which is target despite being vulnerable in this format.
Zimbabwe would go into the match, brimming with huge confidence after stunning Pakistan by one run but Bangladesh would here with the experience of 104-run defeat t o South Africa, which was their biggest ever defeat in T20 cricket. Technical consultant Sriram Sridharan nevertheless pointed out that Bangladesh would be morally high ahead of the game as there is no place for emotions in the professional game.
"Australia lost to New Zealand and beat Sri Lanka the next game. What more do you want? That's an example we can take," Sriram said here today.
"I think in tournament play there's no place for emotions. I think one day you can have a bad day, you can bounce back the next day really strong, and I think that's what the boys know in tournament play. I think you have to put behind whether you win massively or you lose massively, it's gone. I think you wake up the next day, train, travel and play. I think nothing changes from our side. We still know what our plans are. We still train as hard as we can. We had the travel to deal with. So, I think we are ready for the next game."
Sriram however revealed that winning little moments in the game will be key in deciding the fate of the game. As Bangladesh faced two kinds of experience in the first games, Sriram thought it would be helpful for his charges to decide how to go in this game.
"We've spoken about it. We've spoken about it. The boys know. I think two different scenarios. The first game we were batting first; we had a good start. I think Shakib was a bit unlucky not to clear the fence. These things happen. In the last game we were chasing a massive score, and the scoreboard pressure was too much on the boys, so they know it," he added.
"I think it's about, as I said, dicing the game into small little parts, win small little moments in the game and win the next two, three overs, and I think take it from there, and that's how the boys will learn. Good decisions for longer," he concluded.     -BSS


