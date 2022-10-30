Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF AGM 2022

I want money, they too want money: Salahuddin

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

I want money, they too want money: Salahuddin

I want money, they too want money: Salahuddin

BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin on Saturday criticised the district-level football organisers for not arranging the district leagues regularly and only asking for money from the federation. He said, "They only want money. I want many and they too want money."
He added, "Whenever I can manage some funds I always try to provide them. Even, I provided fifty per cent of the fund I received from the government. Now, I will only be able to provide them when I have money at my disposal. How am I supposed to offer them funds if I don't have them?"
The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for 2022 held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.
Salahuddin, after the AGM, said to the media, "The biggest problem I have is the district football. One thing I specifically want to say is that FIFA does not force us to arrange the Leagues. But we do so as it is our job. The problem we are facing at the district level is that they do not arrange (district) leagues. They are waiting for (financial) support from us (BFF). That is the problem I still couldn't solve. I cannot do your (district organisers) job and neither you can do mine."
He urged the district organisers to do their job and the Federation would do its best to provide support. The federation is constantly requested by the district football association to provide financial support so that the districts can arrange district leagues. But, usually, it is not the federation's job to provide financial support.
The federation's top official also pointed out that the district organisers are already financially capable to arrange these leagues on their own.
Regarding the AGM and reports, he said, "The report was passed within a minute. Everyone was pleased. In general, the AGM was peaceful. ...None raised a question about the expenditure report. They trusted us to handle it. It is we who manage the funding and for the same reason they (the councillors) didn't raise any question regarding it."
Salahuddin agreed with the media that regularly arranging the congress is beneficial to bond with the councillors and shape local football, eventually. He said, "Each of the congresses cost us Taka 3,000,000. But we are giving words that we will try to arrange these congresses regularly. We will try more to tighten the bonding with the stakeholders."
"As a matter of fact, I have provided the audit report to the councillors today so that they can understand everything, expenditures, earnings and sources. It is very clear."
"I congratulated the women's booters and talked about their performances during my speech today. I also said that we had been also working on male booters' results."
There had been a talk about curtailing the number of councillors of the BFF. Regarding that, Salahuddin said, "It is not my saying, it is a mandate of FIFA and I detailed that to everyone in the congress today. We will have to imply that one day, today or tomorrow. I have already given that message to them."
In the AGM, the appointments of two reporters and two scrutinisers were approved. The draft of the report on BFF AGM 2021, the report by the BFF general secretary on the Federation's activities in the last year and the Auditor's report for 2021's expenses and earnings were approved by the councillors as well. Besides, two auditors were appointed for the years 2023 and 2024.
As per the audit reports approved by the BFF councillors, the governing body of local football earned Taka 288,008,293 and spent Taka 337,941,557 in 2021. Also, the Federation is planning to earn Taka 414,950,000 and spend Taka 493,400,000.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bremen up to sixth with last-gasp victory over Hertha
Birmingham deny QPR top spot in the Championship
Stabbed Arsenal player Mari 'doing well' after surgery
Ronaldo still capable of being prolific for Man Utd - Ten Hag
'No plans' for Prince William to go to Qatar World Cup
Jurgen lopp seeks to realise 'incredible' Nunez potential
MLS playoffs down to final four as big guns face-off
New Zealand crush Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup


Latest News
Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft