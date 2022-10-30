

I want money, they too want money: Salahuddin

He added, "Whenever I can manage some funds I always try to provide them. Even, I provided fifty per cent of the fund I received from the government. Now, I will only be able to provide them when I have money at my disposal. How am I supposed to offer them funds if I don't have them?"

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for 2022 held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Salahuddin, after the AGM, said to the media, "The biggest problem I have is the district football. One thing I specifically want to say is that FIFA does not force us to arrange the Leagues. But we do so as it is our job. The problem we are facing at the district level is that they do not arrange (district) leagues. They are waiting for (financial) support from us (BFF). That is the problem I still couldn't solve. I cannot do your (district organisers) job and neither you can do mine."

He urged the district organisers to do their job and the Federation would do its best to provide support. The federation is constantly requested by the district football association to provide financial support so that the districts can arrange district leagues. But, usually, it is not the federation's job to provide financial support.

The federation's top official also pointed out that the district organisers are already financially capable to arrange these leagues on their own.

Regarding the AGM and reports, he said, "The report was passed within a minute. Everyone was pleased. In general, the AGM was peaceful. ...None raised a question about the expenditure report. They trusted us to handle it. It is we who manage the funding and for the same reason they (the councillors) didn't raise any question regarding it."

Salahuddin agreed with the media that regularly arranging the congress is beneficial to bond with the councillors and shape local football, eventually. He said, "Each of the congresses cost us Taka 3,000,000. But we are giving words that we will try to arrange these congresses regularly. We will try more to tighten the bonding with the stakeholders."

"As a matter of fact, I have provided the audit report to the councillors today so that they can understand everything, expenditures, earnings and sources. It is very clear."

"I congratulated the women's booters and talked about their performances during my speech today. I also said that we had been also working on male booters' results."

There had been a talk about curtailing the number of councillors of the BFF. Regarding that, Salahuddin said, "It is not my saying, it is a mandate of FIFA and I detailed that to everyone in the congress today. We will have to imply that one day, today or tomorrow. I have already given that message to them."

In the AGM, the appointments of two reporters and two scrutinisers were approved. The draft of the report on BFF AGM 2021, the report by the BFF general secretary on the Federation's activities in the last year and the Auditor's report for 2021's expenses and earnings were approved by the councillors as well. Besides, two auditors were appointed for the years 2023 and 2024.

As per the audit reports approved by the BFF councillors, the governing body of local football earned Taka 288,008,293 and spent Taka 337,941,557 in 2021. Also, the Federation is planning to earn Taka 414,950,000 and spend Taka 493,400,000.











