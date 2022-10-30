20th JS session begins today

The 20th session of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) will begin at 4:30pm today. President Md Abdul Hamid on October 12 summoned the session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in accordance with the authority given in the Constitution of the country.

According to JS Secretariat sources, the duration of this session of the Sangsad might be two weeks. However, final decision would be taken in the Business Advisory Committee of the Sangsad to be held on Sunday in the parliament bhaban with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed some restrictions to ensure law and order in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and its surrounding areas. The restriction was imposed through a notification issued by DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam on Thursday.

The notification mentioned that this order will remain in force until the end of the session.

During the period, carrying all types of weapons, explosives, other harmful and polluting materials and gatherings, processions, demonstrations have been prohibited from 12:00 midnight on Saturday in the Sangsad Bhaban area.





Roads from Mohakhali Crossing on Mymensingh Road to Banglamotor Crossing via Old Airport, from West end of Bangla Motor Link Road to SAARC Fountain on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, from East end of Panthapath to Green Road Junction to Farmgate, from Shyamoli Mor on Mirpur Road to Dhanmondi-16 (Old-27) Road Intersections, from Rokeya Sarani Junction to Old 9th Division (Aircraft) Crossing to Vijay Sarani Tourist Crossing, East end of Indira Road to West end of Manik Mia Avenue, Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan Reserve Area and all roads and lanes within these areas will remain under the purview of restriction.

According to the Sangsad officials, a total of 17 bills are likely to be tabled before the parliament in this session. Of those, two bills are waiting for passage in the session while eight bills, which are being scrutinized by the concern parliamentary standing committees, would be tabled.

Seven more bills would be tabled newly for passage in the parliament, the sources said.



