Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:46 AM
Home Back Page

Community policing should tackle crimes by juvenile gangs: Home boss

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said that despite success in preventing militancy in the country, misuse of drugs, eve teasing and activities of juvenile gangs couldn't yet be possible to control. It's urgent to take social steps along with policing to prevent such offences in the country.
He called upon the members of the community police and mass people for working together to prevent the criminal activities of juvenile gangs, misuse of drugs and eve teasing.
The minister made the call while addressing a discussion meeting to mark the 'Community Policing Day-2022' in the Bangladesh Police Auditorium at Rajarbagh in Dhaka.
DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam presided over the programme while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University A.M.S. Arefin Siddique, Additional IGP Headquarters Atiqul Islam, DMP Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar and Mirpur Model Police Community Policing Committee President Dewan Abdul Mannan also addressed, among others.
A colorful rally was organised from Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Saturday morning to mark the day. The procession marched through streets and ended at the Rajarbagh Police Line.
Kamal said, "Everything can be prevented, if people are beside. We had stood against the militancy, we got success in tackling militants. It was possible for the police, so that people were along with them. There are still lots of challenges including preventing activities of juvenile gangs, misuse of drugs and eve teasing. The main responsibility of the community police is to help the police. We have succeeded here."
Due to the closure of educational institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic, young people had no work, and taking that advantage teenage gangs surfaced, he said, adding that the activities of such juvenile groups are having adverse effects on the society and the issue needs to be taken care of seriously.
He said that the task of community policing is to identify criminals before crimes are committed in the society, to collect information about criminals. We have been 100 percent successful in this regard.
He also said that as a result of community policing, incidents of child marriages and eve teasing have reduced a lot in the society. "There are still some challenges like illegal drugs. We need to do more on drug control."
About dealing with the militancy in the country, the minister said they have been successful. "When we faced with a difficult challenge in combating militancy and terrorism, the Prime Minister called upon the general people from all walks of life to stand up. During that time we saw phenomenal success," he said.
IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said, "Militancy and terrorism could be prevented due to the efforts of police. You saw what the situation of the hill area was when the PM resumed in the office. There were terrorist activities. It was controlled due to the combined efforts of the law enforcement agencies."
"A huge number of militant and terrorist have returned to their normal life after drives as the government had given them chances to enter a normal life. Peaceful environment is prevailing there now," he added.


