Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:46 AM
Kamrangirchar residents resent DSCC’s arbitrary eviction

Hands over memo to PM

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The people of Kamrangirchar have demanded a ban on encroachment of privately-owned recorded properties in the name of saving government canals. They sought the Prime Minister's intervention to provide compensation and time for relocation as per rules to the victims.
They made the demand from a human chain and protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.  Later, a delegation went to the Prime Minister's office and submitted a memorandum containing the demands.
Journalist Shamsul Haque Durrani presided over the human chain organized under the banner of 'Char Kamrangir Mauza's victims'. City College Principal Abdul Hakim, Noor Mohammad, Dentists Simi Akhter, Surjit Kumar Ghosh, Anjana, Nirana Sultana, Babul Mia and others spoke. The speakers said that everyone supports development of the area by restoring the original Buriganga Canal. But the unscrupulous gang of officials of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is trying to forcibly take over privately-owned record properties without any compensation.
Meanwhile, properties recorded in CS, PET, SA, RS and Metropolitan Survey have been marked for eviction, creating panic and outcry across the area.
The speakers said many people have made multi-storied buildings in the purchased property after passing the design from RAJUK. Many secured their livelihood by taking loans and borrowings from banks. But all is threatened by the arbitrariness of the City Corporation. They requested the Prime Minister's intervention to stop the arbitrary attitude and coercive decisions of the City Corporation and said that the government has clear instructions to give appropriate compensation to the victims if land acquisition is necessary for development. But the evil circle of the City Corporation is threatening to grab the recorded land without any compensation in the name of saving Adi (main) Buriganga canal.


