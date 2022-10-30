Edward Kennedy Jr. arrives this evening



Senator Ted Kennedy with his wife, Joan and his nephew Joseph Kennedy at Dhaka University in the city. The photo was taken on February 14, 1972.

During his visit Edward M Kennedy Jr will deliver a speech on Bangladesh-US relations on Monday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University like the late US President John F Kennedy in February of 1972.

"My family and I will honour the 50th anniversary of my father's pivotal role in the Bangladeshi struggle for independence," said Ted Kennedy Jr.

His accompanying family members include Dr Katherine Kennedy (wife), Dr Kiley Kennedy (daughter), Teddy Kennedy (son), Grace Kennedy Allen (niece) and Max Allen (nephew).

Senator Edward M 'Ted' Kennedy, visited independent Bangladesh in February of 1972, during his visit Kennedy spoke to the students at University of Dhaka and said, "You know while some governments do not yet recognise you, the people of the world do recognise you, and they recognise all you have accomplished here in the name of freedom from tyranny and oppression. We are brothers in liberty, and no man, no policy, no government can change that fact." Senator Kennedy planted a banyan tree on Dhaka University campus as a living tribute to friendship, resilience, and hope, and it stands today.

Senator Ted Kennedy during his 1972 visit to Dhaka also said, "The struggle of the people of Bangladesh evokes the greatest memories of our past."

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and the US Ambassador Peter D Haas will be present during the "landmark" speech. Edward Moore Kennedy Jr is an American lawyer and politician, is among the family members are likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their stay in Dhaka apart from other engagements.

Kennedy Jr, son of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy and nephew of late US President John F Kennedy and his family will visit the Bengal Foundation in Dhanmondi on Sunday.

Edward Kennedy Jr.

When approached, a spokesperson at the US Embassy in Dhaka termed it a "historic visit."

The Kennedy family is visiting Bangladesh to mark a "milestone" of the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US relations.

They will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Under the auspices of the US Department of State's Speakers Programme, Kennedy will commemorate the legacy of his father as a staunch advocate for Bangladesh's fight for independence and will visit the banyan tree his father planted to symbolise the friendship between the United States and Bangladesh.

As a lawyer and advocate for civil rights of individuals with disabilities, he will also deliver a lecture on disability rights at the Edward M. Kennedy Centre for Public Service and the Arts. During the one-week visit to Bangladesh, the Kennedy family will visit various cultural attractions and meet with civil society representatives, US government-sponsored exchange programme alumni and Bangladesh government officials.

Bangladesh and the United States have been "strong enduring partners" for the past five decades.











