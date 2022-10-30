Video
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:45 AM
Woman, three children attempt self-immolation in front of JPC

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

A woman along with her 3 children who attempted self-immolation in front of National Press Club after having failed to get justice to save her ancestral home, under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday. photo : Observer

A 35-year old woman tried to set herself and three children on fire by pouring kerosene in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the city on Saturday reportedly after being to failed to get justice to save ancestral home.
The woman was identified as Shirin Khan, 35, wife of Junayed Ahamed Khan from Rupganj area in Narayanganj. Their three children are Sazida Khan,3, Zahir Khan, 10, and Sharmin Khan,16.
Abdul Momin, Sub Inspector of Shahbagh police station, said police rescued them and admitted them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Shirin got frustrated after failing to get justice from the authorities in her locality, he said. Shirin and her three children swallowed sleeping pills before pouring kerosene on their bodies in front of the Press Club, he added.


