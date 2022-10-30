Video
Home Back Page

We need to find an exit way for genuine loan defaulters: Salman

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said that it is necessary to find an exit way for the defaulters in the banking sector.
He said in his speech as the chief guest at the seminar titled 'Role of PPP in Achieving Vision 2041' on Saturday.
Salman F Rahman said, "Bad loans are a big problem of the country. This problem exists in all countries of the world including India and China. We need to find an exit way for the genuine loan defaulters in our country. To bring out the entrepreneurs, the law should be amended if necessary. The tax GDP ratio should be increased."
He has suggested giving importance to Public Private Partnership (PPP) to tackle the ongoing global crisis.
He said, "PPP is the future, we have to go this way. For this, the line ministries of PPP should be given importance."
State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam was present as a special guest and Executive Officer of PPP Authority Mohammad Ibrahim was present in the seminar.
FBCCI President Jasim Uddin presided over the function.
While speaking in open discussion FBCCI Director Priti Chakraborty said, line ministries have to play an active role in making PPP success.
Panel Adviser of FBCCI and BUET Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam opined that there are some government policies that discourage foreign companies from participating in PPP.
Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh Dr M Masroor Riaz called for formulating a master plan of PPP in the light of the national budget. Public Private Partnership Adviser Mohammad Hasan Haider FCCA said that along national level, PPP should be activated in municipality areas.
FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu and other directors were also present at the seminar. The seminar was moderated by FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.
The State Minister of Planning said, "We started the trend of public-private partnership in the 1970. We have public and private sector investment in Bardem Hospital. In the current fiscal year 2022-23, 77 public-private partnership projects have been listed in ADB. In 2009, public investment in the country stood at 15 per cent and private investment was 85 percent."
The FBCCI president said that major changes should be made in the infrastructural sector to achieve the development goals in 2031 and 2041. To speed up the production, doubling the speed in Dhaka-Chattogram highway and increasing the testing facilities in Chattogram Port are necessary. Public Private Partnership can play an active role in these cases. Furthermore, the President suggested using the PPP model to industrialize the thousand acres of unused land in the government's industry area and to modernize the government factories.
President of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Naser Ezaz Bijoy presented the keynote and said, huge development should be made in infrastructural and logistic development in achieving vision 2041. According to the trends of the government's current financing in the infrastructure sector, there will be an investment gap of $192 billion in 2037. PPP could meet this gap, the FICCI president informed.


We need to find an exit way for genuine loan defaulters: Salman
