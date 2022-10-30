Video
50,000 CVs submitted at Khulna BDjobs fair

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

50,000 CVs were submitted in the day-long job fair held to recruit 1,000 employees in various organizations at BDJobs job fair held in Khulna on Thursday.
Around 20 thousand job aspirants gathered at the gymnasium hall adjacent to Khulna district stadium to participate in the job fair.
"More than 20,000 job-seeking boys and girls from Khulna and its surroundings have applied for jobs in tha fair", said the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of BdJobs K. M. Fahim Mashroor.
Fahim Mashroor said, leading companies of the country including including Akiz Group, Walton, Crown Cement, Bangladesh Edible Oil, Kazi Farms Group, Quazi Enterprises, Sushilan, CSS, Rupantor, Jagrata Jubo Sangha participated in the fair.
Twenty thousand job aspirants have applied for more than 50,000 jobs in 200 posts of these institutions, he said.  The government's special program for building digital Bangladesh, A2I and BRAC Skill Development Program has given full support to this job fair, he added.
Prokash Roy Chowdhury, marketing director of the organization, said Bdjobs.com aim is to facilitate the employment of the educated unemployed youth in the remote areas of the country.    -UNB


