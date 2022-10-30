Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India extends curbs on sugar shipments

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Oct 29: India has extended curbs on sugar exports by one year until October 2023, the government said, but the world's biggest producer of the sweetener is still expected to fix a quota for this year's overseas sales.
India, also the world's biggest sugar consumer, this year restricted exports through to the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following record exports.
"The notification merely extends the government's policy of keeping sugar exports in the restricted category, but this decision does not mean that the government will not allow sugar exports in 2022/23," Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, told Reuters, referring to the government's late Friday notice.
The current season's export quota could be issued next week, trade and government sources said.
Reuters last month reported that the government was poised to allow 5 million tonnes of sugar exports in a first tranche for the new marketing year that began on Oct. 1.
India is expected to allow about 3 million tonnes of sugar exports in the second tranche, taking this year's total overseas shipments of sugar to about 8 million tonnes.
According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' group, India could export up to 9 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022-23 season.
Cashing in on attractive global prices traders have already started signing deals to export raw sugar for this season.
Traders are increasingly trying to seal export deals to make up for the delay to this year's sugar production that got off to a slow start because of unseasonal rains during the first half of this month.
After diverting about 4.5 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production, India is expected to produce about 36.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the 2022-23 season, up 2% from the previous season.      -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands of workers evicted in Doha ahead of  World Cup
50,000 CVs submitted at Khulna BDjobs fair
Govt keen to expand digital banking, weigh use of crypto
European retailers are on investors’ naughty lists this Christmas
India extends curbs on sugar shipments
Call money costlier by 31pc since last June
Karmasangsthan Bank, BHBFC,  RAKUB public hearing held
IBBL, IPDI holds Cardiac arrest and CPR awareness programme


Latest News
Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft