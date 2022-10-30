Call money costlier by 31pc since last June

Bangladesh's interbank money market has become quite expensive as it comes for buying dollar by banks and cash money holdback, amidst the ongoing global crunch.

Sources say bank-to-bank lending rates have marked a steep rise by 31 per cent since last June and over 148 per cent since a year before in 2021.

At end of Thursday, one-day interbank money rate was 5.78 per cent, up by nearly 5.0 per cent in a month. Bankers argue that this dearth is for a lack of adequate liquidity in the market.

Call-money rate is interest rate on overnight or short-term loans from one bank to another to meet urgent needs. "To my mind, around Tk 1.0 trillion remained out of circulation," says a senior banker. He mentions a number of reasons behind the demand-supply mismatch.

Inflationary pressure which forces people to spend money instead of saving, and market cap on both lending and deposits are among the factors.

"Those who have the cash are not becoming interested in deposit with the banking system," a leading banker says about the cascading impact of interest cap -- an interventional measure meant for taming incendiary inflation.

And many may convert their earnings to dollar which is the most stable currency in the world, and in hot demand amid war and sanctions. Another banker told: banks were buying the high-priced US dollar from the central bank to meet import bill-payment obligations.

This, on the other hand, is depleting the country's foreign-exchange reserves fast, as dollar inflows have slowed. The reserves now stood at US$35.853, or down by more than 14 per cent since June last, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

However, there have been discussions about real reserves after investments, including in EDF. He said when the central bank takes money in exchange for dollars that money usually remains idle as the Bangladesh Bank does not lend it.

Liquidity surplus also comes down if the central bank raises banks' cash-reserve requirements. On September 30, Bangladesh Bank raised the repo rate, known as repurchase agreement in banking parlance, by 25 basis points for a second time in three months to put a brake on the expansionary monetary regime and hence contain inflation.

The central bank has tightened its belt by deploying repo rate to deal with rising inflation, which hit nearly a double-digit zenith in September last.

The long-term treasury bonds' yield now has inched up to nearly 9.0 per cent and can be traded both on stock-exchange platforms and Bangladesh Bank's MI module.














