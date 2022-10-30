

Karmasangsthan Bank, BHBFC, RAKUB public hearing held

A public hearing was held with the participation of the stakeholders of Karmasangsthan Bank, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) and Rajshahi KrishiUnnayan Bank (RAKUB) at District Commissioner's meeting room, Panchagarh on Saturday, says a press release.Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Institutions, was present as the chief guest in the public hearing.Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Board of Directors BHBFC, Md. Zahidul Haque, Managing Director, Rakub, Mrs. Shirin Akhter, Managing Director, Karmasangsthan Bank and Md. Abdul Mannan, Managing Director, BHBFC were present as special guests.There was a discussion on the improvement of the service quality of the bank with the participation of the stakeholders of the banks while Md. Zahurul Islam, District Commissioner, Panchagarh presided over the meeting.Senior officials of the said 03 banks were present.