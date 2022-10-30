

IBBL, IPDI holds Cardiac arrest and CPR awareness programme

Prof. Dr. Abdullah Al Shafi Majumder, General Secretary of Bangladesh Cardiac society inaugurated the programme as chief guest at Islami bank tower on Thursday.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Director of the Bank attended the program as Guest of Honor. Dr. Mohsin Ahmed, General Secretary of IPDI, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors attended the program as special guest.

Dr. Asif Zaman Tushar of Evercare Hospital conducted the training session. Executives and employees of the bank attended the programme.











