

StanChart ensures oxygen supply for Jamalpur hospital patients

With the pandemic accelerating both local and global demand for oxygen, it became evident thatmedical oxygen is essential for the treatment ofcardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, in addition to COVID-19.

To solve issues of availability, quality, affordability, and supply, Standard Chartered Bangladesh donated a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plant to M A Rashid Hospital in Jamalpur. The plant's total installed capacity of 303 litres/minutewill provide over 80 ailing patients with a constant supply of much needed oxygen.

The PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plant was inaugurated by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, as a special guest, along with StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director, United Group. Other attendees included: EnamulHuque, Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh;Abdur Rahim, Chairman, United Trust; and members of local government authorities.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: " It is a great privilege to inaugurate the oxygen plant in the presence of H.E. Mr. Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, who took the time to join us in Jamalpur to celebrate this occasion."

Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director, United Group, said: "As one of the four core focus areas of United Trust, it was always our greatest effort to provide the best healthcare services to the people of Jamalpur and the surrounding districts. Hence, we established M A Rashid Hospital, which will provide a model of healthcare services for all second and third tier cities."

Rashid added, "I am very thankful to Standard Chartered for their act of generosity, which will amplify our effort to elevate the healthcare services in the Jamalpur area and beyond. Ensuring a constant supply of oxygen was much needed after the post-pandemic era."

Earlier this year, in March, Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital was the first of three medical facilities to receiveaPSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plant from Standard Chartered Bangladesh. Via the donation, the Bank became the first in the nation to provide a medical facility with access to a steady supply of oxygen. Another oxygen plant was donated to TMSS Medical College &Rafatullah Community Hospital (TMC & RCH) in September. The total oxygen generation potential of the three plants exceeds 1300 litres/minute and serves up to 400 patients per day.

United Trust a concern of the United Group. As the conglomerate's social welfare organ, United Trust works to meet community needs across Bangladesh. At present, United Trust operates eight rural clinics and small hospitals. With 250 beds, M A Rashid Hospital meets the needs of patients in Jamalpur and provides individuals with much needed medical aid and assistance.















