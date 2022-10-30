Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme wins award at Daraz Seller Summit

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

As part of their continued success, the youth-favorite brand realme has bagged Diamond Sales Award at the recently-concluded Daraz Seller Summit 2022.
realme has earned this award for becoming the best-selling brand among all the products sold on Daraz at the Seller Summit held on October 20, last, says a press release.
realme has always been the co-sponsor of Daraz's mega campaign 11.11 and achieved Top 1 Mobile Brand in this campaign held in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Owing to such strong relationship built on trust, both the entities have achieved sustainable growth. realme and Daraz are working together to ensure customer satisfaction through their exciting offers, fastest delivery and top-notch after sales service.
As a recent feat, realme has won the Diamond Sales Award in the Daraz Seller Summit 2022. realme is delighted to have achieved this recognition.
realme has always been committed to prioritizing the youth's needs and requirements. Recently, realme has launched new smartphone for the tech-savvy youth in Bangladesh. The newly launched realme C30 smartphone sold out quickly with an attractive flash sale offer at Daraz. It is the best device for the youngsters who want innovative features and great experience in an entry-level smartphone. For details, please visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30.
realme has already gained popularity among the youth in the country's market for its innovative technology and eye-catching design. The brand, primarily focused on the needs of the young generation, is working relentlessly to bring in innovative technology for the youth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands of workers evicted in Doha ahead of  World Cup
50,000 CVs submitted at Khulna BDjobs fair
Govt keen to expand digital banking, weigh use of crypto
European retailers are on investors’ naughty lists this Christmas
India extends curbs on sugar shipments
Call money costlier by 31pc since last June
Karmasangsthan Bank, BHBFC,  RAKUB public hearing held
IBBL, IPDI holds Cardiac arrest and CPR awareness programme


Latest News
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Dipu Moni for flourishing girls’ talents
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft