realme wins award at Daraz Seller Summit

As part of their continued success, the youth-favorite brand realme has bagged Diamond Sales Award at the recently-concluded Daraz Seller Summit 2022.

realme has earned this award for becoming the best-selling brand among all the products sold on Daraz at the Seller Summit held on October 20, last, says a press release.

realme has always been the co-sponsor of Daraz's mega campaign 11.11 and achieved Top 1 Mobile Brand in this campaign held in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Owing to such strong relationship built on trust, both the entities have achieved sustainable growth. realme and Daraz are working together to ensure customer satisfaction through their exciting offers, fastest delivery and top-notch after sales service.

As a recent feat, realme has won the Diamond Sales Award in the Daraz Seller Summit 2022. realme is delighted to have achieved this recognition.

realme has always been committed to prioritizing the youth's needs and requirements. Recently, realme has launched new smartphone for the tech-savvy youth in Bangladesh. The newly launched realme C30 smartphone sold out quickly with an attractive flash sale offer at Daraz. It is the best device for the youngsters who want innovative features and great experience in an entry-level smartphone. For details, please visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30.

realme has already gained popularity among the youth in the country's market for its innovative technology and eye-catching design. The brand, primarily focused on the needs of the young generation, is working relentlessly to bring in innovative technology for the youth.











