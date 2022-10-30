Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HACOOL holds Global Shopping Festival in Jakarta on Nov 11

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

JAKARTA, Oct 29: HACOOL, a leading global consumer internet company, will invest 1 trillion rupiahs to subsidize Indonesian market, offering 15% discount on all products from high-quality supply chain.
Since entering the Indonesian e-commerce market, HACOOL turned technical barriers into opportunities. It provides more convenient sales channels for more than 20 million small and medium-sized enterprises in Indonesia.
The diversification of the platform allows more people who want to start a business to choose HACOOL and settle in HACOOL.With HACOOL's excellent operation system and sufficient supply chain, more people can open online stores, which in turn creates more jobs for Indonesians..
With a brand-new business philosophy, HACOOL is committed to creating "Rich products cheaper than supermarkets" and "Fast service for same-day purchases". HACOOL Mall strives to provide Indonesian consumers with a variety of products and prices, low-cost delivery, and fast logistics.
At HACOOL, one can easily buy world-renowned products, selected brands, 100% original, 15 days return, at only 3 days delivery. HACOOL covers electronic products, furniture, sports, health, beauty, cosmetics, bags, fashion, headscarves, maternal and child products, footwear, beans, auto products, pet products, milk, etc., At HACOOL, users can enjoy shopping at home.
During the 11.11 2022, HACOOL will also bring some initiatives aimed at building a greener 11.11. HACOOL improved the labeling of low-carbon products ranging from clothing to cosmetics on the platform, allowing consumers to identify low-carbon products on the platform and check their environmental impact.
HACOOL works with more than 40 big brands to promote low-carbon products. Hundreds of small and medium-sized brands on HACOOL are now providing consumers with sustainable shopping bags for free. The platform also showcases a cross bag that is made from six recycled PET plastic bottles to reduce environmental impact.    -Media OutReach


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands of workers evicted in Doha ahead of  World Cup
50,000 CVs submitted at Khulna BDjobs fair
Govt keen to expand digital banking, weigh use of crypto
European retailers are on investors’ naughty lists this Christmas
India extends curbs on sugar shipments
Call money costlier by 31pc since last June
Karmasangsthan Bank, BHBFC,  RAKUB public hearing held
IBBL, IPDI holds Cardiac arrest and CPR awareness programme


Latest News
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Dipu Moni for flourishing girls’ talents
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft