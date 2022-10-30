HACOOL holds Global Shopping Festival in Jakarta on Nov 11

JAKARTA, Oct 29: HACOOL, a leading global consumer internet company, will invest 1 trillion rupiahs to subsidize Indonesian market, offering 15% discount on all products from high-quality supply chain.

Since entering the Indonesian e-commerce market, HACOOL turned technical barriers into opportunities. It provides more convenient sales channels for more than 20 million small and medium-sized enterprises in Indonesia.

The diversification of the platform allows more people who want to start a business to choose HACOOL and settle in HACOOL.With HACOOL's excellent operation system and sufficient supply chain, more people can open online stores, which in turn creates more jobs for Indonesians..

With a brand-new business philosophy, HACOOL is committed to creating "Rich products cheaper than supermarkets" and "Fast service for same-day purchases". HACOOL Mall strives to provide Indonesian consumers with a variety of products and prices, low-cost delivery, and fast logistics.

At HACOOL, one can easily buy world-renowned products, selected brands, 100% original, 15 days return, at only 3 days delivery. HACOOL covers electronic products, furniture, sports, health, beauty, cosmetics, bags, fashion, headscarves, maternal and child products, footwear, beans, auto products, pet products, milk, etc., At HACOOL, users can enjoy shopping at home.

During the 11.11 2022, HACOOL will also bring some initiatives aimed at building a greener 11.11. HACOOL improved the labeling of low-carbon products ranging from clothing to cosmetics on the platform, allowing consumers to identify low-carbon products on the platform and check their environmental impact.

HACOOL works with more than 40 big brands to promote low-carbon products. Hundreds of small and medium-sized brands on HACOOL are now providing consumers with sustainable shopping bags for free. The platform also showcases a cross bag that is made from six recycled PET plastic bottles to reduce environmental impact. -Media OutReach











