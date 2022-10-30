Video
MBL holds course on entrepreneurship development in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) concluded a month-long training course at Khulna for developing entrepreneurship and making new entrepreneurs under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) tranche-3 Project of Bangladesh Bank. After successful completion of the training 25 participants have been awarded certificates, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Direcor and CEO of Mercantile Bank presided over the ceremony while S M Hasan Reza, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office was the chief guest.
Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of MBL, Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Director of BB, Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director of BB, Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, Head of SME of MBL, Md. Iftekhar Ali Babu, Vice President of NASCIB and Ainul Haq, Chairman of Salam Sea Food were present as special guests. Md. Abdul Matin, VP and Head of MBL Khulna Branch, Md Nazrul Islam, FVP and Md. Rezaul Islam, FAVP of MBL were also present on the occasion.


