BD’s EU exports can be raised to 18b boosting output skill: Study

The country's export to the 27 nation EU can be increased by US$ 18 billion over and above its current $23 billion exports by enhancing production capacity and product diversification, as per a study report.

The study conducted by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) with cooperation of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh and titled 'Strengthening Bangladesh-EU Trade and Economic Cooperation: Issues and Policy Priorities.'

ERD secretary Sharifa Khan, attended the discussion as the chief guest recently. Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the EU to Bangladesh, was present as guest honor. Dr Abdur Razzaq, Chairman RAPID presided over the function.

Sharifa Khan said the EU is a very close friend and development partner of Bangladesh in all aspects. She urged the EU policy maker to enhance support by providing duty-free and quota-free access of Bangladeshi products to EU markets after graduation.

"The EU has a lot of opportunity to increase import of Bangladeshi products as Bangladesh is producing diversified and quality products besides apparel items.

The program share the findings of the study that looks into issues and policy options for a renewed and transformed trade and economic partnership with the European Union- an indispensable trade and development partner of Bangladesh.

The study stated, over the past decades, the European Union (EU) has emerged as an indispensable trade and development partner for Bangladesh. The EU is by far the largest export market as almost half of Bangladesh's merchandise goes to EU market.

Taking advantage of Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative- designed for providing preferential duty-free and quota-free market access of goods originating from the least developed countries (LDCs)-Bangladesh's combined exports to the EU and UK expanded rapidly from US$2.5 billion in 2000-01 to $25billion in 2021-21.

In value terms, more than 80 percent of all trade preferences for Bangladesh is obtained from European markets. Bangladesh has been the single largest beneficiary of EU trade preferential schemes, the study said. The EU is also a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Bangladesh.

Between 2017 and 2021 the net FDI inflow from EU countries to Bangladesh was $3.5 billion. The FDI stock in Bangladesh due to the EU is more than 12 percent of the total stock.

Bangladesh still has enormous export potential to the EU as it is estimated that currently only 60 percent of export potential is utilized provided its enhances production efficiency and carry out export diversification, the study said.











