BB asks banks not to transact with Lanka through ACU

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) late on Thursday asked banks not to do transactions with Sri Lanka through the ACU (Asian Clearing Union) mechanism.

The ACU is an arrangement through which participating countries settle import payments for intra-regional transactions.

BB has taken the decision as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) decided to remain temporarily suspended from the ACU mechanism with effect from October 14, BB said in a notice.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are members of the Tehran-headquartered ACU. The central banks of the countries have to make payments every two months.

ACUwas established on December 9, 1974, at the initiative of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), with the primary objective to secure regional co-operation as regards the settlement of eligible monetary transactions among the members of the Union to provide a system for clearing payments among the member countries on a multilateral basis.

A BB official says that banks in Bangladesh usually settle transactions for both export and import through the ACU mechanism.

So, it is difficult for local businesses to do foreign transactions with Sri Lankan banks due to the CBSL's decision to exclude its nation from the ACU mechanism.

The BB official, however, says that if any Bangladeshi bank wants to settle a transaction with a Sri Lankan commercial bank, they can do it by ignoring the ACU mechanism.












