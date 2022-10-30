3-Day US Trade Show ends in style

The 3-Day US Trade Show that began on Thursday ended in style on Saturday at the city's Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.

Stalls of foods, beverage, cosmetics and to different consumers products were flooded with visitors and customers on Saturday. The public response was encouraging from the day of the inauguration of the fair.

Around 50 US companies from various sectors including energy, banking and financial services, information technologies and education showcased their famous branded services and products in 76 stalls.

The participants of the fair said they witnessed more visitors than expected. Visitors said it was a pleasure to have so many reputed foreign brands under one roof. Many were seen purchasing their favorite products with discounts offered by the fair.

The show was open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm to visitors and the entry fee was Tk30 per person. Students in uniform or with identity cards were allowed for free entry by showing their cards.

The show exhibited more than 100 US products hoping to expand their market in Bangladesh in areas such as energy, banking, financial services, food, beverage, cosmetics and beauty products.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the US Embassy in Dhaka co-sponsored the 28th edition of the show.

Earlier Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for global Markets and Director-general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, jointly inaugurated the three-day trade fair on Thursday where among others US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter D Haas and AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

During three days show there were also seminars in the Pan Pacific on Logistics for Regional Connectivity, Intellectual Property Rights and Impact on Cross Border Business, Education USA, Business Investment Visa and USAID supports for Private Sector Growth.













