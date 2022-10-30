Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3-Day US Trade Show ends in style

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The 3-Day US Trade Show that began on Thursday ended in style on Saturday at the city's Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.
Stalls of foods, beverage, cosmetics and to different consumers products were flooded with visitors and customers on Saturday. The public response was encouraging from the day of the inauguration of the fair.
Around 50 US companies from various sectors including energy, banking and financial services, information technologies and education showcased their famous branded services and products in 76 stalls.
The participants of the fair said they witnessed more visitors than expected. Visitors said it was a pleasure to have so many reputed foreign brands under one roof. Many were seen purchasing their favorite products with discounts offered by the fair.
The show was open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm to visitors and the entry fee was Tk30 per person. Students in uniform or with identity cards were allowed for free entry by showing their cards.
The show exhibited more than 100 US products hoping to expand their market in Bangladesh in areas such as energy, banking, financial services, food, beverage, cosmetics and beauty products.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the US Embassy in Dhaka co-sponsored the 28th edition of the show.
Earlier Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for global Markets and Director-general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, jointly inaugurated the three-day trade fair on Thursday where among others US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter D Haas and AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed were also present in the inaugural ceremony.
During three days show there were also seminars in the Pan Pacific on Logistics for Regional Connectivity, Intellectual Property Rights and Impact on Cross Border Business, Education USA, Business Investment Visa and USAID supports for Private Sector Growth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands of workers evicted in Doha ahead of  World Cup
50,000 CVs submitted at Khulna BDjobs fair
Govt keen to expand digital banking, weigh use of crypto
European retailers are on investors’ naughty lists this Christmas
India extends curbs on sugar shipments
Call money costlier by 31pc since last June
Karmasangsthan Bank, BHBFC,  RAKUB public hearing held
IBBL, IPDI holds Cardiac arrest and CPR awareness programme


Latest News
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Dipu Moni for flourishing girls’ talents
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft