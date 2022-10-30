Maiden BD-US Labour Working Group meet held

The US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman, member of parliament, led the U.S. and Bangladeshi delegations respectively at the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Bangladesh Labor Working Group on Thursday last, according to the US State Department.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed collaboration and assistance to Bangladesh as it takes further steps to implement the requirements developed by Bangladesh for its International Labor Organization roadmap and adhere to internationally recognized labor rights.

The objective of the meeting was to support Bangladeshi implementation of commitments to improve labor rights protections and to further economic cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh, according to a statement of the US State Department.











