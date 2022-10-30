Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Maiden BD-US Labour Working Group meet held

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Correspondent

The US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman, member of parliament, led the U.S. and Bangladeshi delegations respectively at the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Bangladesh Labor Working Group on Thursday last, according to the US State Department.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed collaboration and assistance to Bangladesh as it takes further steps to implement the requirements developed by Bangladesh for its International Labor Organization roadmap and adhere to internationally recognized labor rights.
The objective of the meeting was to support Bangladeshi implementation of commitments to improve labor rights protections and to further economic cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh, according to  a statement of the US State Department.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands of workers evicted in Doha ahead of  World Cup
50,000 CVs submitted at Khulna BDjobs fair
Govt keen to expand digital banking, weigh use of crypto
European retailers are on investors’ naughty lists this Christmas
India extends curbs on sugar shipments
Call money costlier by 31pc since last June
Karmasangsthan Bank, BHBFC,  RAKUB public hearing held
IBBL, IPDI holds Cardiac arrest and CPR awareness programme


Latest News
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Search for gas: Chevron plans drilling in Bibiyana’s flanked area in April
Dipu Moni for flourishing girls’ talents
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft